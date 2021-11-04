It’s November and that signals the beginning of one of the best times of the year, the high school football playoffs.
Ten area teams have advanced to the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs, three shy of last year's record of 13.
There’s a good chance the 2021 group can outperform what the 2020 teams did. Just two of the 13 survived the first round.
This year's group of area teams features teams on hot streaks, teams with tough roads ahead and teams with real chances of achieving their championship aspirations.
Here's how it could all shake out:
Class 1A
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs: The Chiefs are in the playoffs for the third time under head coach Mac Hampton. R.A. Hubbard hasn't advanced past the first round since 2013, but that changes this year with a first-round win over Meek.
The Chiefs will likely have to travel next week to Cedar Bluff, a top 10 team. Prediction: Second-round loss to Cedar Bluff.
Decatur Heritage Eagles: The Eagles don't have an easy road ahead. First-round foe Marion County isn't exactly a pushover and a possible road trip to Ragland in the second round won't be easy either. Get past those two and they'd likely face Pickens County, the team that's been to the semifinals or farther the past five years and defeated Decatur Heritage in last year's playoffs, 48-28.
The Eagles look like they're ready to take the next step. Quarterback Brayden Kyle is putting up video game numbers.
This could be the year it all comes together. Prediction: State finals appearance, loss to No. 1 Brantley.
Class 2A
--
Tanner Rattlers: The Rattlers came up just short of winning their first region championship since 2016. However, they're still in the playoffs and hosting, both for the first time since that year.
Lamar County is a tough first-round draw, but a winnable game.
Even a second-round matchup with Mars Hill won't be able to put a damper on the momentum head coach Oscar Bonds' squad will have if they win this Friday. Prediction: Second-round loss to Mars Hill.
Hatton Hornets: Hatton exceeded all expectations this year by going 5-5 and advancing to the playoffs.
The Hornets' first-round matchup is tough, but with just two seniors, they're playing with house money ahead of what could be a strong 2022 campaign. Prediction: First-round loss to Sprung Garden.
Class 3A
--
Clements Colts: Clements' four-game win streak to end the season and make the playoffs was special no matter what happens in November. Prediction: First-round loss to Winfield.
Class 4A
Priceville Bulldogs: In my opinion Class 4A has the deepest playoff field of any classification in the north side of the state.
Case in point, Priceville's first round opponent Etowah may have finished third in its region, but the Blue Devils are no cakewalk. Get past them and the Bulldogs will likely face Madison Academy, the No. 1 team in all of 4A. Prediction: Second-round loss to Madison Academy.
Class 5A
--
Ardmore Tigers: Under first-year head coach Jonathan Snider, the Tigers reached the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and had their highest total of wins (seven) since 2008. Prediction: First-round loss to Alexandria.
East Limestone Indians: The Indians will host the first round; however, they have a tough draw with a matchup against Center Point. Prediction: First-round loss to Center Point.
Class 6A
Decatur Red Raiders: Decatur is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and it was a magical run to get here.
The Red Raiders were 0-4 and needed to win four of their last five region games to advance. They did just that.
Unfortunately, their prize is a first-round road trip to No. 1 Clay-Chalkville. Win or lose, it won't take away from what was a stellar late season run. Prediction: First-round loss to Clay-Chalkville.
Hartselle Tigers: Ten years ago, Hartselle won its first football state championship in school history. They might be ready to add another.
The Tigers have steamrolled through their schedule having won only one game by less than 20 points, on the back of an offense that is averaging 47 points per game.
With all due respect to the rest of the 6A field, the north representative will likely come down to Hartselle and Clay-Chalkville, the only team ranked higher than the Tigers. If all things go according to plan, those two teams would meet in the third round. Of course it's the playoffs, where crazy things have been known to happen, but it certainly seems like we're headed for that inevitable No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown.
Recent history isn't on Hartselle's side. Since moving to Class 6A, the Tigers are 2-6 in the playoffs, advancing past the first round just twice and never past the second. Hartselle is also 1-5 against teams from Regions 5 and 6, otherwise known as the Birmingham regions. That includes a 35-7 loss to Clay-Chalkville in 2018.
Besting the Cougars won't be easy. After all, they're No. 1 for a reason. But this Hartselle team is different from the others. The Tigers are explosive, have a bevy of talented playmakers and, most importantly, are the strongest they've been along the offensive line of scrimmage since arguably the 2011 state championship team.
That combination could lead to big success this postseason. Prediction: State champions.
