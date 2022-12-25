As the world reclaimed a bit of normalcy in 2022, the Newby Awards were hoping to produce an awards show featuring all the elegance and decorum that were our imaginary hallmarks in the pre-COVID-19 era.
Then Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Just like that, everything changed.
We've had to beef up our make-believe security team and pay much closer attention to seating charts that don't actually exist. It wouldn't do for Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher to wind up at the same table, if we actually had tables.
So, with hopes of avoiding another showdown like Smith's palm vs. Rock's jaw, we give you the 10th annual Newby Awards, a look at everything from the wacky to the inspiring to the infuriating in the world of sports.
We've only got one request.
No slapping, please!
--
Best gamer
If you've ever played a video game and wondered if your craziest move would actually work in real time, we give you Ross Chastain.
The NASCAR driver was on the verge of missing a spot in the championship finale when he remembered racing stock cars on GameCube with his brother, Chad, as a kid.
Specifically, a move where you plastered the car against the outside wall, let go of the steering wheel and pushed the pedal to the floor.
It worked just like it did in the video game. Suddenly, on the final half-lap at the Martinsville short track, Chastain's car looked as if it was turned up to hyper-speed while everyone else was poking along.
Going at least 50 mph faster than everyone else, he passed five cars in a matter of seconds to claim the final spot in the title race.
“Played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube with Chad growing up,” Chastain said. “I never knew if it would actually work.”
Alas, he didn't go on to win the Cup championship. But Chastain will long be remembered for one of the most daring driving displays in NASCAR history.
--
Profile in courage
With his time as one of boxing's most fearsome competitors behind him, Vitali Klitschko is taking on the toughest fight of his life.
Mayor of Kyiv.
The 51-year-old former heavyweight champion has showed his steely resolve while staring down a Russian invasion that has pummeled Ukraine and its capital city.
He never backed down with gloves on his hands. He shows that same resolve as a political leader, helping guide a major underdog.
"If I tried to explain to you all the challenges that I have, we (would) need weeks,” Klitschko told an Associated Press reporter last month.
This is what a true hero looks like.
--
Olympic cheating cup
The Russians have a stranglehold on this award, displaying absolutely no regard for doping rules that might stand in the way of Olympic glory.
At the Beijing Winter Games, they were at it again.
Kamila Valieva, a 15-year-old figure skating phenom, tested positive for a banned substance but was still allowed to go for the gold.
It wound up being a disgraceful display. The sad little girl buckled under all the scrutiny and criticism, failing to win a medal in women's singles.
While Valieva's collapse was seen as a bit of karma by those who actually follow the rules, it doesn't figure to dissuade the Russians and their nefarious quest for gold at the next Olympics.
--
Certificate of despot
We have a tie for this award.
FIFA was a lock after staging the World Cup in a Middle Eastern country that ignored human rights, mistreated migrant workers, had scant soccer history and was so hot in the summer they had to move the tournament to November and December.
Basically, FINA sent out an application with one requirement, “Show us the money!” Qatar did, and shamefully wound up with the world's biggest sports(washing) event.
The fact that Argentina defeated France in perhaps the most thrilling final in tournament history doesn't lessen the stench of where it was played.
But when it comes to greed, let's not forget Phil Mickelson & Friends at LIV Golf, an upstart tour funded by a seemingly limitless supply of money from Saudi Arabia's repressive rulers.
Lefty acknowledged that the Saudis were “scary,” but went to work for them anyway, bringing Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith and others along for the despicable ride.
