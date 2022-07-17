BIRMINGHAM — Like a fish out of water, Elisabeth Hammerstad tracks down a simple garden hose to wash off the sand and drench herself in a bit of relief from the blistering Alabama heat.
The fair-skinned Hammerstad, her hair tied back in a French braid, has just helped Norway to an easy victory over Australia.
In beach handball, of all sports.
Hammerstad sees nothing unusual about her Arctic homeland standing out in an obscure sport that would seem best suited to warm-weather nations.
“We have summer in Norway too,” she said with a wry smile.
One other thing: What is beach handball?
Those sort of queries come up frequently at The World Games, a sort of Island of Misfit Toys for a fascinating array of sports that are on the outside looking in at the Olympics, enviously hoping for their chance to someday shine on the biggest stage.
From air sports (parachuting and drone racing) to wushu (a Chinese martial art) — and pretty much everything in between — this 11-day, Olympic-style competition is being hosted by a U.S. city for only the second time in its four-decade-long existence.
Birmingham seems a curious choice for a competition that was delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, since its sporting history largely begins and ends with college football and a wide array of failed pro teams.
But for a city trying to demonstrate how far it's come from an ugly role in the American civil rights movement, this is perhaps the perfect event to show its tolerance for a wide collection of sports that most locals have never seen — or even understand.
There's korfball, which can best be described as basketball without all the dribbling and dunking, played on an indoor court with a pair of hoops that have neither a backboard nor a net.
If you think Stephen Curry has it tough from beyond the 3-point stripe, you ought to see how challenging it is to knock one down in korfball.
“It is tough," Belgium player Julie Caluwe said. “It's 3 1/2 meters (about 11 1/2 feet) high. You have to move from your opponents because otherwise you can't shoot. And there is no backboard for a goal. So you have to shoot it right.”
Korfball really stands out when you notice the makeup of the teams — four men and four women on each squad, all on the court at the same time. The sport's long-shot hopes of getting in the Olympics are largely based on its inclusive nature.
“We are the only (team) sport with boys and girls, so it would be very nice if it's in the Olympics,” Caluwe said. “The idea behind the Olympics is also what korfball is about."
While many World Games events are accompanied by raucous music and boisterous announcers, there is at least one sport for those who prefer the serenity of a library.
Billiards.
The only noticeable noise inside the ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel comes from the clacking of the balls. Everyone spoke in hushed tones. The players barely spoke at all. A white-gloved, tuxedoed official racked up the balls before each games.
With the air-conditioned room creating a pleasant contrast to the sweltering heat just outside the doors, it took a bit of effort to avoid dozing off for a quick nap.
Billiards is the perfect sport for South Africa's Aden Joseph, who took note of his portly frame stuffed into formal, all-black attire — dress pants and shirt, accompanied by a silky vest and bow tie.
“I love this sport first of all, because it's indoors," Joseph said, chuckling. “I'm not really built for anything outside.”
He does look longingly at the uniforms of other sports, which are clearly a lot more comfortable than what is worn in billiards.
“Unfortunately, it's part of the sport,” Joseph quipped, quickly adding what he would prefer to be wearing, "a normal T-shirt. A pair of khakis. That would be nice.”
