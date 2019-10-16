One of the favorite parts about covering sports is seeing someone you saw play in a high school become a success later in life.
A couple of great examples of that returned home for quick visits this month. Former Brewer and Tulane basketball player Christy Thomaskutty was here to speak at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes event on Oct. 1. She's now a basketball analyst for ESPN.
Former Decatur and Alabama football player Mario Morris visited the new Decatur High campus last week. Morris, who played on the 1992 Alabama national championship team, has been the deputy athletic director of Business Operations at Notre Dame since May after serving in a similar capacity at the University of Wisconsin.
Morris’ stay was brief. He had to get back to Notre Dame to check on preparations for last Saturday’s football game with rival Southern California. It also meant an opportunity to spend time with boyhood friend Greg Gilbert, who is a fundraiser for the Southern Cal athletic department.
Gilbert graduated from Austin in 1985 before playing at Alabama. Morris graduated from Decatur in 1990 before playing at Alabama. They have sort of moved the Austin-Decatur rivalry onto a new plain with the Notre Dame-Southern California rivalry.
Last week, Morris called Gilbert a mentor who has been a big help in his career in athletic administration. After later catching up with Gilbert, it is evident that the admiration goes both ways.
“The work he’s done in athletics has been nothing short of amazing,” Gilbert said. “He took Wisconsin’s program and developed it into a revenue positive outfit changing the dynamics of every department.
“He’s now at one of the most prestigious universities in the world and has been tasked with doing a similar job. He’s quickly becoming one of the brightest candidates in the country for a high-profile athletic director’s position.”
Gilbert feels the education opportunities in Decatur prepared them for their successful careers.
“I think we do a great job representing what the Decatur school system was able to do to encourage young people,” Gilbert said.
Rivers in Nashville
Speaking of hometown success stories, Philip Rivers will be as close to home as he can ever be during football season when his Los Angeles Chargers visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
There will be a parade of family and friends to watch the 2003 Athens graduate make his 215th consecutive regular-season start. That’s second all-time for quarterbacks behind Brett Favre’s 297.
That record is just one of many that Rivers has amassed in his 16 years in the NFL. He’s thrown for 56,441 yards and 383 touchdowns. His career passing rating of 96.0 is eighth-best all-time among NFL quarterbacks with at least 1,500 passing attempts.
Rivers turns 38 in December. This may be the last opportunity for a lot of the Rivers fan club in north Alabama to see him play in person.
