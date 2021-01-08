The next three days can’t get much better for football fans.
There are three NFL playoff games Saturday. The first game has the Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo starting at 11 a.m. on CBS. Then on Sunday it’s three more NFL playoff games.
It wraps up Monday night with the national championship game featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ohio State Buckeyes on ESPN at 7 p.m.
The two games that bookend this long weekend of pigskin fun will have two of the best football players ever from this area playing pivotal roles.
Former Athens great Philip Rivers is the Colts’ starting quarterback. Rivers at age 39 is near the twilight of his great career. A loss to the Bills could well be his final game.
Former Austin great Deonte Brown is the starting left guard in the Crimson Tide offensive line. The group received the Joe Moore Award this week as the top offensive line in the country.
Brown celebrates his 23rd birthday four days after the battle with Ohio State. He knows it’s his last college game, but the next chapter in his life could include a great career in the NFL.
Even though Rivers and Brown excel in the same sport, they could not be more different. Rivers is a 6-foot-5, 228-pound quarterback and throws the ball with a unique motion that concerned some pro scouts before he was drafted in 2004. When he’s in the game, Rivers is touching the ball on every play. He’s a vocal leader who isn’t shy about sharing what is on his mind.
Brown (6-4, 350) is a beast with amazing strength. One shove with his two hands can put a defender flat on his back. Brown lines up close to the ball at left guard, but never gets his hands on the ball. His job is to either be a wall to allow Mac Jones to pass the ball or knock defenders out of the way for running backs to go find another opponent to hurdle. Brown lets his dominating style of play do his talking.
Rivers’ story is well known. He grew up around football following his dad Steve when he was head coach at Decatur and Athens. He was the starting quarterback at North Carolina State for four years. He went from being the fourth pick in the 2004 NFL draft by the New York Giants to being traded to San Diego for Eli Manning to watching Drew Bree quarterback the Chargers for two seasons before becoming the starter in 2006.
In 14 seasons as a starter with the Chargers, Rivers led them to the playoffs six times. The deepest playoff run came in 2007 when the Chargers advanced to the AFC Championship game but lost at New England, 21-12. Rivers played that game with a torn ACL.
After becoming a free agent following the 2019 season, Rivers signed a one-year contract with the Colts for $25 million. Besides the big payday, the move gave Rivers a better chance to get that elusive trip to the Super Bowl.
Despite being an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and ranking fifth all-time in passing yardage (63,440) and touchdowns (421), some pro football followers think Rivers still needs a Super Bowl ring to clinch selection into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Brown’s football career started on a youth team in the town of his birth: Columbus, Ohio, home of Ohio State. His family moved to Decatur 2008, and his path to football stardom began at Austin. His size overshadows an amazing athletic ability that earned him the chance to play for Nick Saban at Alabama.
In five years at Alabama, Brown already has one national championship ring. Alabama is favored to make it two rings for Brown on Monday.
Perhaps more importantly, Brown’s time in Tuscaloosa has allowed him to excel at the highest level in the college game and prepare him well for his NFL future.
If Brown can play in the NFL for just half of the number of years that Rivers has played, he should be one of the NFL’s best, not to mention a wealthy man.
Yes, it’s going to be a good three days for watching football. It’s even better with two local guys to cheer on.
