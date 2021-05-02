Each day when we can feel a little bit of a return to normalcy is a good day.
Saturday was a good day with the return of the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion
The members of the 32nd class are Lori Breedlove Bailey, Howard Jenkins, Nancy Keenum, Clift Knight, Charles Lee Martin and Andrea Watkins-Orr.
That group had to wait 17 months for their induction after last year’s banquet was canceled due to COVID.
Two other members of what was supposed to be the Class 2020 requested that their induction be pushed back to 2022. They are former Decatur and Alabama football player Mario Morris and former Brewer and Tulane basketball player Christy Thomaskutty.
Those two and at least six more will be inducted next year.
You can have a role in determining the rest of the Class of 2022. You can nominate candidates.
The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame has a board of around 25 that decides by vote each year’s inductees. Anyone from anywhere can make nominations.
Input from the public is vital to the success of recognizing the people who have given Morgan County a rich tradition in athletics.
The nomination process is not difficult. There’s information on the website at www.mcshof52 or you can call the Boys & Girls Club at 256-340-3470.
If you have someone worthy in mind, but don’t want to go through the nomination process, email me at david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or call me at 256-340-2395. Let me know why you think they should be considered.
To be eligible for nomination, a person must be at least 40 and either a native of Morgan County, or attended school in Morgan County or a resident of Morgan County for a period of time sufficient to be considered a resident.
A player must be retired from competition for at least five years.
A recent change in the bylaws allows any active coach that has reached the age of 60 and has 30 years of service to be eligible for induction.
The key to the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame has been the involvement of the public and the volunteers who give of their time for this fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.