The Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2022 on Saturday night.
The Hall of Fame becomes that much stronger with these nine new inductees.
Normally, the induction is a punctuation mark at the end of a great career. That may not be the case for at least three members of this class.
First, there’s Hartselle baseball coach William Booth, who at age 78, doesn’t appear to be ready anytime soon to make the transition from coach to spectator.
Who could blame him? His baseball program is loaded with talent. More importantly, Booth still has a strong passion for Hartselle Tiger baseball
Then there’s Christy Thomaskutty, the former star basketball player at Brewer and Tulane. She’s a former college head coach and now an ESPN broadcaster. Thomaskutty is still young enough that her career could go in a new direction.
Inductee Mario Morris turns 50 in December. It doesn’t seem like it was that long ago when Morris was an All-State football player at Decatur and then played on the 1992 national championship team at Alabama.
Armed with a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Morris has emerged as a possible strong voice in the future of college athletics. Today, Morris wears the title of executive deputy athletics director at Notre Dame.
College athletics is going through a major transition right now. NIL (name, image, likeness) and the transfer portal have changed it into something that doesn’t really resemble what it was just three years ago. The future looks full of unknowns.
It’s going to take some sharp minds like Thomaskutty and Morris to steer the future of college athletics in a direction that works for the athletes, schools, fans and the broadcast networks.
Better late than never
Part of the ceremonies at the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion involves plaques acknowledging each inductee's achievements.
Maybe Thomaskutty and Morris should have received something extra for waiting the longest to receive their plaques. They were both voted in at a meeting in December of 2019 to be part of the Class of 2020. Unfortunately, COVID forced that banquet to be canceled.
The eight members of the Class of 2020 then had the option of being in the Class of 2021 or delaying it to 2022, if they had any health concerns. Both Thomaskutty and Morris decided to take that option. That’s nearly a three-year wait since they were first voted in.
Nominations
Saturday’s banquet set a Hall of Fame record for ticket sales with around 600. The proceeds from the banquet and Friday’s golf tournament mean another big donation from the Hall of Fame to the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama.
To keep this going, the public is asked to make nominations for future classes. It’s easy to do. Information on how to nominate is on the website at mcshof52.com or you can contact Joe Bailey at 256-286-9048 or myself at 256-340-2395.
