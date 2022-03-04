Everyone wants a perfect ending for a great book or a great movie.
The same is true for a great athlete.
Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle ranks somewhere high on the list of great athletes who have called Morgan County home.
Kyle’s been an All-State selection in both football and basketball. His exploits have filled inch after inch of space in the newspaper.
The highlights shown on area TV stations probably equal the distance of several football fields and basketball courts laid end to end.
The perfect ending would have had Kyle holding the Class 1A state championship trophy. Unfortunately for his many fans, that ending didn’t happen.
Covenant Christian was just too strong for Decatur Heritage to handle Thursday night at Legacy Arena. The Eagles from Tuscumbia were the ones taking the championship trophy back home after the 49-37 win.
Kyle’s last basketball game was not one for any highlight reel. He scored just two points and fouled out with 4:29 left to play with his team down 37-27. It was the first time for him to foul out this season.
“One of my goals this season was to stay away from foul trouble,” Kyle said. “That’s been a problem in the past. It just didn’t work out tonight.”
Kyle fouled out just 12 seconds after he scored his only basket of the night. The point total wasn’t because he was having an off night shooting the ball. Covenant double and triple teamed him when he had the ball. Inside the paint was clogged up tighter than I-565 late in the afternoon.
The key man blocking the inside was Covenant’s 6-foot-10 Haston Alexander, who scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds to claim tournament MVP honors.
Some players would have pressed the issue and forced ill-advised shots. Not Kyle. He knew if the inside was closed off to him that the shots had to come from the outside.
Kyle took zero shots in the first half. He finished the game 1 for 4.
“If they were going to put two and three guys on me inside, we had to score from the outside,” Kyle said. “It just wasn’t there tonight.”
With their leader on the bench for the final 04:29, Kyle’s teammates didn’t give up. He cheered them on as they trimmed the lead to seven with 2:06 to play.
“This was an awful way to end a season and a career,” Kyle said. “Our play was to get (Alexander) in foul trouble. Instead it was me who got in foul trouble and had to watch the end of the game from the bench.”
It was a sad ending for a great career, but it might not be over. Kyle plans to play for the Decatur Heritage golf team. The school has not had a golf team in several years.
“I started playing golf when we were in quarantine,” Kyle said. “I talked our athletic director into having a team this year. So I guess I have to play. It will be something fun to do.”
So who knows? The final chapter in Kyle’s high school career may not have been written.
The state golf tournament is May 9-10 at Huntsville’s Hampton Cove. Be on the lookout for the big guy wearing Decatur Heritage purple.
