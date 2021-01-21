Philip Rivers’ exploits on the football field are legendary.
The success he had in high school, college and the NFL testifies to his greatness.
Where Rivers was probably just as great was in the locker room. Success on the football field really begins in the locker room. That’s where players and coaches develop the bonds that get them through the struggles on the field.
Good teammates in the locker room are usually good teammates on the field.
Rivers knew about the locker room from his early days being around his dad when Steve was head coach at Decatur. Even at a young age he understood what it meant to be a good teammate.
Over his 17 years in the NFL, you never heard of a teammate or coach speaking ill of Rivers. You never saw a teammate or coach challenge him on the sidelines. No one ever accused Rivers of being more concerned about his individual numbers than the team’s numbers of wins.
The Decatur locker room when Steve coached was under the home stands to the right of the main entrance at Ogle Stadium. Today, the Red Raiders dress in the field house on the opposite side of the main entrance.
The visiting team used to dress in that old locker room. When Austin got its home stadium, the visitors at Ogle started dressing in the old Austin home locker room at the south end of the Ogle home stands. Now the Decatur Junior High teams uses what was the old varsity locker room.
Many times over the years I watched opposing teams walk out of that old varsity locker room and wondered if that had any concept of the greatness that was forged in there by generations of great players and coaches.
I’m sure a little of Ogle locker room magic rubbed off on Philip when he spent time there growing up. He carried it with him to Athens, North Carolina State, to the Chargers and this past season with the Colts.
I’m sure having a football season during pandemic had to take away from the locker room experience. There’s no way the experience can be the same with social distancing.
There’s another locker room for the next chapter in Rivers’ life. It’s at St. Michael Catholic School in Fairhope where he will be the new head football coach. The Cardinals will be dedicating a new fieldhouse on Feb. 24.
Rivers’ two sons, Gunner and Peter, will be part of the football program. They will get to experience the locker room lessons that their dad learned so well years ago in Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.