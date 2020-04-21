If you are an Atlanta Braves fan, it doesn’t get any better than 1995.
That’s the year the Braves beat the Cleveland Indians in six games to win Atlanta’s only World Series championship.
Thanks to the good people at Fox Sports Southeast, Braves fans can watch each game of that World Series on six consecutive nights next week, starting Monday at 6 p.m. There will be a short pregame show with Chip Caray, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.
Count me in.
We’re traveling through a never-seen-before dry gulch of live sports activity to watch. As a lifelong Braves fan, if I have to watch a rewind of something that happened in the past, I’ll take a Braves championship from 25 years ago.
The best part about it is that we know how this story ends. Maybe Braves fans re-watching it won’t have to suffer that gut-wrenching anxiety that came when it was first broadcast. It was a six-game series with five one-run games.
When the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, it was actually a healthy relationship to be one of their fans. They were never a threat to be good. Losing seasons were the norm. Expectations were never high. There was nothing to worry about. The World Series was for those other teams.
Yes, there were those two years in 1969 and 1982 when the Braves won division championships, but both times they got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. That was no surprise.
All of that changed in 1991 when the Braves went from worst to first and found themselves in the World Series vs. the Twins. In one of the best seven-game World Series ever, the Twins won it all with Jack Morris beating John Smoltz in a pitcher’s duel in Game 7 that was decided on a walk-off base hit in extra innings.
Coming so close to winning it all that year created something new for Braves’ fans — high expectations. If we can come that close in 1991, we can take it all in 1992, right?
That almost happened. The Braves fell short to the Toronto Blue Jays in six games. The Braves missed the World Series in 1993 and a players’ strike canceled the 1994 World Series. That brings us to the glory of 1995.
After disposing of the Rockies and Reds in the playoffs, the Braves with their talented pitching staff led by Greg Maddux, Smoltz and Glavine faced perhaps the best hitting team in baseball that year. Cleveland featured the booming bats of Albert Belle, Jim Thome and Manny Ramirez.
Good pitching beat good hitting in that series. The Braves outscored the Indians, 23-19. They clinched it with a 1-0 win thanks to a David Justice home run and Glavine’s great pitching.
The World Series was broadcast a little different in 1995. It wasn’t in high definition. The games were split between ABC and NBC. Games 1, 4 and 5 were on ABC with Al Michaels, Jim Palmer and Tim McCarver. Games 2, 3 and 6 were on NBC with Bob Costas, Joe Morgan and Bob Uecker.
I can live with that for six nights. I’ll be sitting back, relaxing and watching the Braves win it all again.
