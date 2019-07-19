HOOVER
Trying to figure out where this year’s version of the Auburn Tigers will finish in the league standings is probably an exercise in futility.
Gus Malzahn has a lot of pieces in place that could make the Tigers a legitimate contender to the SEC championship game. There’s also enough mystery, specifically at quarterback and in the schedule, to make even the most confident fan a little nervous.
What gives Malzahn hope the Tigers will find their way to a West Division title? For starters, Auburn should be really good on the offensive and defensive lines. All five starters return on the offensive line, a group Malzahn likes a lot.
“They are five seniors,” he said. “They went through some growing pains last year. They got beat up. They kind of got an edge about them. They went through spring against our defensive line and really held their own. They got something to prove.”
Malzahn is high on his defense, saying it might the best in his 10 years at the school.
“That is a really good feeling,” he said. “It really starts with our defensive line, and the three guys that chose to come back. With the other guys they have, we really feel like we have a chance to be dominant on the defensive line.”
Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe are the defensive linemen Malzahn referenced, and there are three seniors in the secondary. If a new set of linebackers can live up to Malzahn’s hype, opponents might have a tough time scoring.
All the positives could come undone if Malzahn doesn’t make the right choice at quarterback. He doesn’t have a timetable for choosing between Joey Gatewood and Bo Nix, though.
“Both of them are very athletic,” he said. “They can create things when things break down. They have big-time arms. Both of them are really hungry for the job.”
They also have never started an SEC game.
The schedule is going to be difficult to navigate successfully, even though Auburn hosts Georgia and Alabama for its final two conference games. They play four of their first five conference games away from Jordan-Hare Stadium, including the SEC opener at Texas A&M. There also are trips to Florida and LSU sandwiched around a road trip to Arkansas as part of a three-game stretch away from home in October.
And that doesn’t even include a tough opener against Oregon, a team that will be among the favorites to win the Pac-12.
If things fall right, the Tigers could have a legitimate claim to a spot in the college football playoff. If they don’t, Malzahn will spend a lot of time answering questions about his long-term future with the program.
It’s almost become an annual topic, and he knows it comes with the territory.
“I got a job that expects to win championships, and I expect to win championships,” he said. “I knew that when I signed up for that. In the years that we win championships, it's good. The years we don't, it's hot seat this, hot seat that. And I think out of the six years, four had been this same rodeo. And it's just part of the job description.
“Some places eight wins, they celebrate,” continued. “That's just not part of Auburn. We're expecting to win championships, and we've done that. And we're going to have more championships in the future here, too.”
Where this year’s team ends up is anybody’s guess.
