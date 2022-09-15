Region play has so far been kind to team in The Daily's coverage area.
Eight area teams are undefeated in region play after two weeks. How many will be able to say the same after three?
--
Last week: 14-2
Overall: 48-12
--
Tonight
Athens Golden Eagles at Mae Jemison Jaguars: Athens will look to take out its frustrations from a three-game losing streak on the winless Jaguars. Prediction: Athens
--
Friday
Austin Black Bears at Albertville Aggies: The rough 0-2 start to the season feels like a distant memory for Austin. The Black Bears have reeled off back-to-back wins in region play, setting themselves up for another run at a region championship. This week they travel to Albertville. Expect Austin to move to 3-0 in region play. Prediction: Austin
--
Hazel Green Trojans at Decatur Red Raiders: Decatur just keeps rolling, and last week they rolled right into Cullman to take a thrilling 39-36 triple overtime win. Hazel Green, a non-region opponent, is 3-1, but their wins (Lee-Huntsville, Grissom, Buckhorn) aren't near the caliber of Decatur. Their lone loss came 77-9 to Sparkman, which lost to Austin, which lost to Decatur. Prediction: Decatur
--
Hartselle Tigers at Gadsden City Titans: The first of a brutal four-game road stretch starts for the Tigers. Gadsden City has won two in a row after opening with two losses, including one to Hewitt-Trussville, 64-17. Prediction: Hartselle
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Cedar Bluff Tigers: Playing in Class 1A, Region 7 isn't easy on a car's mileage. If the Eagles want to bounce back from back-to-back region losses, they'll have to travel for more than two hours to do it. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
--
Rogers Pirates at West Morgan Rebels: Two undefeated teams square off in a big region contest. Last year's meeting was a thriller as the Pirates defeated the Rebels 23-20 in the final game of the regular season to punch their ticket to the playoffs, while simultaneously ending West Morgan's season. Rogers has had a few close calls this season, defeating Haleyville, 16-10, in overtime and Lauderdale County, 24-13. West Morgan has been the opposite. The Rebels' closest game was a 41-21 win over Randolph in the season opener. They have outscored their last three opponents by a combined 144-7. Prediction: West Morgan
--
Priceville Bulldogs at New Hope Indians: Priceville will look to celebrate the team's jump into the Class 4A state rankings this week with another region win. Prediction: Priceville
--
Danville Hawks at Madison Academy Mustangs: The Hawks are 1-1 in region play and now travel to Madison Academy. The Mustangs were a semifinalist in 4A a season ago. Prediction: Madison Academy
--
Hatton Hornets at Falkville Blue Devils: The Blue Devils put together a furious comeback last week at Tanner but eventually fell 27-20. Hopes of a region title could rest on this game. Hatton has taken care of business so far with three blowout wins, but this will be the Hornets' first real test. Prediction: Hatton
--
Brewer Patriots at Lawrence County Red Devils: The Red Devils are no doubt glad to be home after a brutal three-game road stretch. Brewer picked up a big win last week holding off East Limestone, 27-21. The two teams have played a common opponent in Ardmore. The Tigers defeated the Patriots, 37-20, and the Red Devils, 24-8. The energy of being back home could give the Red Devils the edge. Prediction: Lawrence County
--
In other games:
It’s West Limestone over East Lawrence, Russellville over East Limestone, Mars Hill over Elkmont, Colbert Count over Clements and Tanner over Sheffield.
