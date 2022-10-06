It's gut-check time for area teams across the Tennessee Valley. Playoffs are right around the corner, and if you want to be part of the postseason, there's hardly any room left for error.
So with that in mind, let's dive into this week's picks.
--
Last week: 12-4
Overall: 80-22
--
Tonight
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at East Limestone Indians: The Red Devils weren't able to capitalize on their second win two weeks ago, falling to West Point this past Friday 21-7. East Limestone is coming off a bye week. The Indians have just one win this season, which came in the second week. This game is a toss-up, but the Red Devils do have a little more experience in tight games this season. Prediction: Lawrence County
--
Friday
--
Austin Black Bears at James Clemens Jets: Since starting the season 0-2, the Black Bears have been on a roll. Austin has won five straight, a streak that awarded them a spot in the Class 7A top 10 rankings this week. James Clemens comes into this game with just two wins, but don't be fooled. The Jets have multiple close losses, and last week smacked Sparkman, 41-17. Austin beat Sparkman by three points in overtime earlier in the season. This game will be close, but the Black Bears should still come out on top. Prediction: Austin
--
Muscle Shoals Trojans at Decatur Red Raiders: This season for the Red Raiders has been a tremendous bounce back to what Decatur football is supposed to be. However, the next two weeks will truly define how special it can be. First up is a home game with Muscle Shoals. The Trojans come in reeling from a late loss to Hartselle. The Red Raiders have had plenty of time to prepare for this one, with a bye week two weeks ago and an all-but bye week last week against Columbia. The Red Raiders have lost five straight against Muscle Shoals, but that ends this week. Prediction: Decatur
--
Hartselle Tigers at Athens Golden Eagles: Great teams find a way to win in tight games, and that's what Hartselle did last week. Trailing by four with a minute to go, Hartselle put together a game-winning drive that culminated with a Ri Fletcher’s 43-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds left to defeat Muscle Shoals. The undefeated Tigers now look to complete the gauntlet of four straight road games unscathed as they travel to Athens to take on a Golden Eagles team that was eliminated from the postseason last Friday with a loss to Cullman. Prediction: Hartselle
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Woodville Panthers:
Last week's loss to Appalachian put the Eagles in crisis mode as they attempt to make the playoffs. This week's game is must win. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
--
West Limestone Wildcats at West Morgan Rebels: West Morgan's undefeated season came crashing down last week in a loss to Deshler. The Rebels went into the game averaging 44 points but managed just six against the Tigers. There's no time to dwell, however, as West Limestone has found new life, having now won three straight games. Prediction: West Morgan
--
Red Bay Tigers at Falkville Blue Devils: Friday's 40-33 loss to Lexington was no doubt sickening to a Falkville team that played a spectacular game. Quarterback Caden Burnett had 374 yards passing, 303 of which went to Isaiah Warnick. To make matters worse, the loss dropped Falkville from tied for first in the region all the way to fifth. That's how deep and tight Class 2A, Region 8 is this season. Red Bay comes in having won four straight, but their lone loss was a 40-14 blowout to Lexington. Prediction: Falkville
--
In other games: It’s Priceville over North Jackson, Danville over Asbury, Fairview over Brewer, Hatton over Sheffield, Wilson over East Lawrence, Ardmore over West Point, Clements over Elkmont and Lexington over Tanner.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.