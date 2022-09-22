It’s the sixth week of the high school season and also the midpoint of the schedule.
That means no region games can be played this week. Some teams are taking a break from the Friday night lights to catch their breath and prepare for the second half.
A few teams are playing. It’s an opportunity to renew an old rivalry. Or it can be a chance to schedule a team that will be one last challenge before returning to region play.
--
Last week: 12-3
Overall: 60-15
--
Gardendale Rockets at Austin Black Bears: Does anybody remember that tough 0-2 start that Austin had to begin the season? Not likely because the Black Bears have been on a roll. Austin has won three straight region games and sits atop Class 7A, Region 4.
This week the Black Bears step out of region play to take on a formidable Gardendale team that is ranked No. 7 in Class 6A. The Rockets are a stout test, but something tells me the Black Bears keep rolling. Prediction: Austin
--
Hartselle Tigers at Oxford Yellow Jackets: The Tigers began a four-week road stretch last week with a visit to Gadsden City. The result wasn't exactly what they envisioned. The Tigers were sluggish, committing three first-half turnovers, and had to rely on defense to come away with a 16-9 win.
A similar performance this week might result in Hartselle's first loss. The good news? The Tigers seem too well coached and too talented to let that happen. Prediction: Hartselle
--
New Hope Indians at Decatur Heritage Eagles: The Eagles got back on track last week with a big 43-20 win over Cedar Bluff. However, this week they will jump up to play a 4A team, a tall task for any 1A school. Prediction: New Hope
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Scottsboro Wildcats: Can anybody stop the Bulldogs in the regular season? Right now it doesn't look likely. Prediction: Priceville
-
Sardis Lions at Brewer Patriots:
The Patriots have a chance to move to 4-2 this week, which would be their best start since finishing 8-3 in 2018. Prediction: Brewer
--
Hanceville Bulldogs at Lawrence County Red Devils: The Red Devils are looking to snap a four-game skid. Prediction: Lawrence County
--
East Lawrence Eagles at Hatton Hornets: Mistakes and turnovers gave Hatton its first loss of the season last week at Falkville. Hatton is 14-7 all-time against the Eagles and 5-1 under head coach Denton Bowling. Prediction: Hatton
--
West Limestone Wildcats at East Limestone Indians: East meets West in the annual battle between these two Limestone County rivals. The Wildcats won last year's meeting 31-28. Prior to that game, the Indians had won four straight over the Wildcats. Prediction: East Limestone
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Ardmore Tigers: The Tigers have won two straight by 16 or more points. Prediction: Ardmore
--
Clements Colts at DAR Patriots: The Colts are on a four-game skid, while the Patriots have yet to win. Something has to give. Prediction: Clements
--
Tanner Rattlers at Columbia Eagles: Columbia hasn't won a game since 2015. The 66-game losing streak will continue to grow. Prediction: Tanner
