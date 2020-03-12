This weekend's Spring Battle at the Jack soccer tournament at Jack Allen Soccer Complex has been canceled because of concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the Decatur Morgan County Tourism office said Thursday.
“It has been determined at this time to cancel the Battle at the Jack Spring 2020. The event believes that this gives teams, players, families, and other essential staff enough time to change travel plans to ensure safety for all,” the tournament staff said in a release.
River City United Soccer Club was set to host the Alabama Soccer Association and United States Youth Soccer Association sanctioned tournament. Up to 40 youth soccer teams from across the Southeast were scheduled to compete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.