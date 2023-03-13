MOULTON — Lawrence County continues to stay red hot.
The Red Devils softball team beat county rival Hatton 5-1 on Monday to secure its 10th win in its last 13 games. Lawrence County (11-7) started the season 1-4.
"We're growing up a little bit," Red Devils first-year coach Will Inman said. "The first week of the year I felt like we weren't letting them be as loose as they needed to be. When we went to Wetumpka, you could tell this team grew up a lot then.
"They're not playing as tight and having more fun. You're seeing the results of that."
Lawrence County took the lead 1-0 in the first inning when Ava Templeton doubled in AB McKay. But the second inning provided an interesting twist.
With just one out, Hatton decided to load the bases with McKay coming up to bat. The sophomore made the Hornets (6-9) pay with a two-run single. Templeton added another to make the lead 4-0.
"She's a great hitter so we knew how big of a gamble it was," Hatton coach Denton Bowling said. "We had her 0-2, then left something a little out over the plate and she took advantage."
McKay finished with a home run and three RBIs. She also had several key defensive plays at shortstop.
After a rough freshman year, the three-year starter showing why she was so highly touted when she became a varsity starter as an eighth-grader.
"My confidence is really high right now," McKay said. "Confidence is a big thing with me and when I'm playing confident, it shows on the field."
Templeton finished the game with two RBIs. McKenzie Hyche threw a five-hitter and struck out two.
Anna Kate Potter and Arlie Armstrong each had two hits for Hatton, which after winning four straight last week had its momentum come to a halt.
"We didn't execute," Bowling said. "It was five hits to five hits. They had five runs and we had one."
Bowling said the Hornets is still trying to figure certain spots out and has a long way to go before they're ready to make a run.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, are enjoying their recent stretch of success.
"We've learned how to play together as a team and it's a lot easier to win when you do that," McKay said. "I think we've got a chance to go pretty far this year."
