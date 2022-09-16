No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ABC
Records: Georgia (2-0, 0-0 SEC), South Carolina (1-1, 0-0)
The series: Georgia leads 53-19-2
The lowdown: Georgia enters the game having been ranked either No. 1 or 2 in 16 of the past 18 AP polls. The other two weeks were at No. 3. … The last time South Carolina beat an AP No. 1 team was 2010. The Gamecocks knocked off Alabama 35-21 that season and later made an appearance in the SEC title game. … South Carolina coach Shane Beamer was part of Kirby Smart’s first two staffs at Georgia in 2016-17. Beamer was the tight ends coach/special teams coordinator when the Bulldogs lost the national title game to cap the 2017 season.
--
Youngstown State at No. 9 Kentucky
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Kentucky (2-0), Youngstown State (2-0)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Kentucky is ranked in the top 10 in the AP poll for the first time Sept. 30, 2007, when it was No. 8. Andre’ Woodson was the quarterback. … Wildcats coach Mark Stoops, who became the winningest coach in program history last week, grew up in Youngstown. … The Penguins are ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches poll. … Kentucky is coming off its second straight win over Florida. UK's last win streak vs. UF was 1976-77. … Youngstown State beat Duquesne and Dayton in its first two games. … Stoops announced on Monday that running back Chris Rodriguez won’t play until October.
--
Abilene Christian at Missouri
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Abilene Christian (2-0), Missouri (1-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Missouri is coming off a 40-12 drubbing at the hands of former Big 12 foe Kansas State. … Abilene Christian competes in the WAC at the FCS level. … The Tigers' lone touchdown last week came on a 1-yard run from Cody Schrader as time expired. … This will be the third time the Wildcats have played a current member of the SEC. They played Arkansas in 1948 (a 40-6 loss) and Mississippi State (a 45-7 loss) in 2019.
--
South Alabama at UCLA
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: Pac-12N
Records: USA (2-0), UCLA (2-0)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: The Bruins are taking aim at a second straight Alabama team, having downed Alabama State 45-7 last week. UCLA had 485 yards offense. … Carter Bradley’s 26-of-42, 354-yard effort led USA in a 38-24 win at Central Michigan last week. … The Jags had two receivers with at least 97 yards and a 95-yard rusher. … USA started 3-0 last year, its first 3-0 start since reaching Division I. … UCLA last started 3-0 in 2015. … The Jags last played in California in 2015, losing 34-27 in overtime at San Diego State.
--
Georgia Southern at UAB
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: Stadium
Records: GSU (2-0), UAB (1-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Georgia Southern has the nation’s No. 2 offense after ringing up 642 yards in last week’s 38-35 win at Nebraska, a victory that led the Cornhuskers to cashier coach Scott Frost. … UAB’s DeWayne McBride, after missing the season opener, ran 20 times for 177 yards in last week’s 21-14 loss at Liberty. The 177 yards rank third on his career list. … McBride is 13 rushing yards shy of being the seventh UAB player to reach 2,000 in his career. … UAB linebacker Reynard Ellis was a two-time All-Sun Belt player at Georgia Southern in 2019 and 2020. … GSU’s Derwin Burgess Jr. set a school record with 12 catches at Nebraska. … Georgia Southern’s Kyle Vantrease has thrown for 300 yards in two straight games, a streak unprecedented in the school’s history.
--
Austin Peay at Alabama A&M
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
TV: YouTube
Records: AP (2-1), A&M (0-2)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Alabama A&M last started 0-2 in 2017 when the Bulldogs lost at UAB and Vanderbilt. They followed with a loss at South Alabama. … A&M’s Xavier Lankford and Quincy Casey combined for 292 yards passing in last week’s 38-17 loss at Troy. … The Governors played each of their first three games in the rain. … Last week’s 41-0 win over Mississippi Valley State marked Austin Peay’s first over a team from the Magnolia State since beating Delta State in 1953. The Govs last beat an Alabama team (Jacksonville State) in March 2021.
--
Troy at Appalachian State
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Troy (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), ASU (1-1, 0-0)
The series: App State leads 7-3
The lowdown: ESPN’s GameDay will originate from Appalachian State. … The Mountaineers won at then-No. 6 Texas A&M 24-17 last week. … Troy’s Carlton Martial is three tackles shy of the Sun Belt career record. He’s 89 shy of the FBS record. … The Trojans threw for 464 yards in last week’s 38-17 win over Alabama A&M. … Troy QB Gunnar Watson has 626 yards passing through two games. … App State has won four straight meetings, including 45-7 at Troy last year.
--
Georgia Tech at No. 20 Ole Miss
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ABC
Records: Georgia Tech (1-1), Ole Miss (2-0)
The series: Tied 2-2
The lowdown: Ole Miss and Georgia Tech have never played in Oxford. They’ve played twice in Atlanta and once in Nashville and New Orleans. … Three of the four meetings have been in bowl games. … The Rebels have won the last two in the series (1971 and 2013). … Ole Miss has remained mum on who will start at quarterback. Jaxson Dart started the opener, while Luke Altmyer got the call in Week 2. … A victory by the Yellow Jackets would give them their first two-game win streak since 2018.
--
Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS Sports Network
Records: Vanderbilt (2-1), Northern Illinois (1-1)
The series: Vanderbilt leads 4-0
The lowdown: This is the second time Vanderbilt will travel to DeKalb, Illinois. The first was in 1997. … This is the first of two straight SEC opponents for Northern Illinois. The Huskies play at Kentucky next week. … The Commodores suffered their first loss last week, a 45-25 defeat courtesy of Wake Forest. Their two wins came against Hawai’i and Elon. … Northern Illinois beat FCS Eastern Illinois in its season opener before losing to Tulsa last week. … This will be the final non-conference opponent for Vanderbilt.
--
Mississippi State at LSU
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0 SEC), LSU (1-1, 0-0)
The series: LSU leads 76-36-3
The lowdown: This is the third straight season LSU and Mississippi State have opened SEC play against each other. … This will be the 1,300th game for the Tigers program. LSU is 824-428-47 all-time. … The Bulldogs have faced the Tigers 115 times, which is more than any other SEC opponent except Ole Miss. … This will be the first meeting between LSU coach Brian Kelly and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach. … The Tigers have scored touchdowns on their last eight possessions with quarterback Jayden Daniels on the field.
--
Samford at Tennessee Tech
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Samford (1-1), Tech (1-1)
The series: Samford leads 13-11
The lowdown: Samford’s efforts vs. then-No. 2 Georgia helped Georgia rise to No. 1 in the national rankings. Georgia won 33-0. … It was Samford’s first shutout loss since 52-0 at Auburn in 2019. … Tennessee Tech scored with 2 seconds remaining to beat Texas A&M-Commerce 26-25 last week. Jeremy Oatsvall threw an 8-yard TD pass to Willie Miller. The Golden Eagles trailed 25-13 midway through the fourth quarter. … Samford scored 35 second-half points to beat Tech 52-14 last year.
--
Jacksonville State at Tulsa
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: JSU (3-0), Tulsa (1-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Jacksonville State last started 3-0 in 2013, which is also the last 4-0 start. … The Golden Hurricane opened the season with a 40-37 double-overtime loss at Wyoming and beat Northern Illinois 38-35 last week. … JSU’s Alen Karajic was the ASUN’s special teams player of the week after kicking two field goals and having all six kickoffs go for touchbacks in last week’s 34-3 win at Murray State. … Anwar Lewis ran for three TDs at Murray. The Gamecocks have an FCS-high 12 rushing TDs this year. … Lewis’ 184 yards rushing last week were the most by a JSU player since 2015.
--
Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Missouri State (2-0), Arkansas (2-0)
The series: Arkansas leads 7-0
The lowdown: Former Arkansas coach and current Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino makes a return to Fayetteville. Petrino coached the Razorbacks from 2008-11 before being fired in the spring of 2012 following the well-publicized motorcycle crash. … Arkansas last played the Bears in 2011. … Missouri State is ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll. … This will be the second-highest ranked FBS team the Bears have faced. They played No. 6 Oklahoma in 2020. … The last time Arkansas hosted an opponent as a top-10 team was in 2012, which was against Jacksonville State.
--
South Florida at No. 18 Florida
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: South Florida (1-1), Florida (1-1)
The series: Florida leads 2-0
The lowdown: The programs played in Tampa last season. … South Florida is trying to match its 2021 win total. … Florida has won 13 straight regular-season games against non-conference opponents since the start of the 2018 season. That included a win over then-No. 7 Utah in the season opener. … This will be the second-ranked opponent for the Bulls. They hosted then-No. 25 BYU in Week 1 and lost 50-21. … The Gators lost to now-No. 9 Kentucky last week. … Florida coach Billy Napier and USF coach Jeff Scott were on Clemson’s staff together from 2008-10. Napier coached tight ends. Scott coached receivers.
--
No. 13 Miami (Florida) at No. 24 Texas A&M
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: Miami (2-0), Texas A&M (1-1)
The series: Miami leads 2-1
The lowdown: The programs’ first meeting since 2008. That matchup was also in College Station. … This will be the Hurricanes’ first game against a Power 5 opponent this season. They opened against Bethune-Cookman and played Southern Miss last week. … The Aggies were upset by Appalachian State last week at home. … Texas A&M is 0-3 against its last three FBS opponents dating to last season. The Aggies haven’t scored more than 24 points in any of those losses. … This is Miami’s only Power 5 non-conference opponent.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.