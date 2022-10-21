UAB at Western Kentucky
When: 7 p.m. Friday
TV: CBSSN
Records: UAB (4-2, 2-1 C-USA), Western Kentucky (4-3, 2-1)
The series: Tied 4-4
The lowdown: This will be a matchup of Conference USA’s top-ranked offense against its top-ranked defense. … Western Kentucky is averaging a little more than 489 yards of offense and 40 points per game. UAB is allowing 319 yards and 17 points per game. … The Blazers have lost three of their four meetings in Bowling Green. … Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed is one of five FBS quarterbacks to throw for 20 or more touchdowns passes so far. … UAB running backs DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown Jr. have rushed for 778 and 411 yards, respectively. … Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will be performing a concert ahead of the game. His stage name is DJ Diesel.
--
Southeastern Louisiana at Jacksonville State
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Southeastern Louisiana (3-3), Jacksonville State (6-1)
The series: Jacksonville State leads 6-5-1
The lowdown: This will be Southeastern Louisiana’s first trip to Jacksonville since 1978. The Gamecocks won that game 10-7. … The Lions are coming off a bye week. … Jacksonville State is coming off its Toyota Field win over UNA. … Southeastern Louisiana is operating a two-quarterback system. Eli Sawyer has thrown from 927 yards and five TDs, while Cephus Johnson III has thrown for 533 yards, four scores and a pick. … Zion Webb, the Gamecocks’ own QB, is questionable for the matchup. He spent the second half of last week’s game in a walking boot thanks to a foot injury.
--
No. 15 (FCS) Samford at East Tennessee State
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Samford (5-1, 3-0 SoCon), East Tennessee State (3-4, 1-4)
The series: Samford leads 9-6
The lowdown: This will be the third ranked opponent ETSU has faced in the last four games. The Bucs lost to Chattanooga and Mercer. … Samford is going for its fifth straight win since being shut out by Georgia. … Alijah Huzzie leads ETSU with four interceptions. The Bucs have nine as a defense. … The Bulldogs are only averaging 3.8 yards per run, but their opponents are averaging 3.4. … Jacob Saylors leads ETSU with 768 yards rushing (5.5 ypc) and 11 touchdowns. … Samford had a streak of scoring 30 points or more snapped at three straight games. The Bulldogs scored 28 last week.
--
No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
Records: Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC), LSU (5-2, 3-1)
The series: LSU leads 64-42-4
The lowdown: Ole Miss will try to win back-to-back games in the series for the first time since 2008-09. … LSU is 9-4 against the Rebels since the Magnolia Bowl trophy was established in 2008. … A win would make Ole Miss 8-0 for the first time since 1962. … Tigers quarterback Jaylen Daniels threw for three touchdowns last week against Florida and ran for three. … Ole Miss has rushed for 24 touchdowns, which is tied for the FBS lead with Georgia and Michigan. … LSU has given up nine touchdowns on 20 red-zone trips by opponents.
--
Vanderbilt at Missouri
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3 SEC), Missouri (2-4, 0-3)
The series: Vanderbilt leads 9-4-1
The lowdown: The good news here is one of these teams will win their first conference game and snap a three-game losing streak. … Vanderbilt has been outscored 162-31 during its losing streak with 28 of its points coming in one game. … Missouri has been held to 22 points or less against its four Power 5 opponents. The Tigers did manage to score 52 points against LSU and 34 against Abilene Christian. … De'Rickey Wright has all three of the Commodores’ interceptions on defense. … Missouri has thrown more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6). … Vanderbilt is giving up nine yards a carry.
--
Texas A&M at South Carolina
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC), South Carolina (4-2, 1-2)
The series: Texas A&M leads 7-0
The lowdown: South Carolina is trying to extend its winning streak to four games. That would be the longest for the Gamecocks since 2013 when they won six straight. … Texas A&M is playing on the road for the fourth straight week. … South Carolina is 14-3 coming off a bye week since 2009. … Texas A&M has held South Carolina to 28 points or less in each its meetings, including a combined 23 points in the last three matchups. … South Carolina leads the country with five blocked punts. … Aggies running back Devon Achane is the only FBS player to score as a runner, receiver and returner this season.
