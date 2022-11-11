No. 7 LSU at Arkansas
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC), Arkansas (5-4, 2-3)
The series: LSU leads 42-23-2
The lowdown: LSU, with last week’s 32-31 overtime win over Alabama, moved into the Top 10 for the fourth time in five seasons. … Arkansas trailed 21-0 in the first half of last week’s 21-19 home loss to No. 19 Liberty. … Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 619 yards rushing for 10 touchdowns and with 1,994 yards passing for 14 TDs against one interception. … Hogs receiver Jadon Haselwood has at least three catches each game. The Oklahoma transfer’s team-high 44 receptions have gone for 553 yards. … Arkansas’ 16-13 overtime win at LSU last year ended a five-year losing streak in the series. The series is named The Battle for the Golden Boot due to the general shape of the two states.
--
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5 SEC), UK (6-3, 3-3)
The series: Kentucky leads 48-42-4
The lowdown: Chris Rodriguez, with last week’s 21-17 win at Missouri, has 18 100-yard rushing games. He has 3,311 career yards, 23 shy of reaching third in Kentucky history. … UK’s Will Levis is third in the SEC and 13th in the nation in passing efficiency. … The Wildcats are eligible for a bowl for a seventh straight season. … Vandy’s Ray Davis ran 20 times for 167 yards in last week’s 38-27 loss to South Carolina. … The Commodores have lost an SEC-record 26 straight league games. … Kentucky’s six-year win streak over Vanderbilt ties for its longest in the series (1976-81).
--
No. 9 (FCS) Samford at No. 12 (FCS) Chattanooga
When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Samford (8-1, 6-0 SoCon), Chattanooga (7-2, 5-1)
The series: Chattanooga leads 33-10-3
The lowdown: Samford-Chattanooga is the highest ranked-vs.-ranked game in the FCS this week. … Samford’s Michael Hiers ranks sixth in the FCS in passing efficiency. He was 30-for-38 for 322 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in last week’s win over VMI. … The Bulldogs’ seven-game win streak is their longest since 1971. They last won eight straight for a coach named Bobby Bowden with the final five games of 1960 and the first three of 1961. … Samford coach Chris Hatcher, with last week’s win, became the all-time winningest coach in school history. He’s 48-37 in eight years with the Bulldogs. His predecessor, Pat Sullivan, won 47 games.
--
No. 24 (FCS) Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville State
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: EKU (6-3, 2-1 ASUN), JSU (7-2, 3-0)
The series: JSU leads 10-8
The lowdown: Jacksonville State was idle last week following a 40-16 win at Austin Peay. … Gamecocks kicker Alen Karajic has 48 touchbacks this year, breaking the school record of 40 set by Griffin Thomas in 2013. … JSU’s Anwar Lewis averages 7.18 yards per carry. … The Gamecocks have two wins over ranked teams this year. … Joshua Carter ran for 125 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown in EKU’s 42-14 win over Central Arkansas last week. … Jacksonville State averages 18,923 fans per home game to rank fifth in the FCS.
--
Florida A&M at Alabama State
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
TV: Bounce TV
Records: FAMU (7-2, 5-1 SWAC), ASU (6-3, 3-2)
The series: ASU leads 19-17-2
The lowdown: Santo Dunn’s 70-yard punt-return touchdown highlighted Alabama State’s 37-22 win last week at Bethune-Cookman. … Jayden John kicked field goals of 19, 38 and 24 yards. … Jakobi Robinson, the son of Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson, recorded his first interception. … ASU’s three-game win streak is its first since 2017. … Florida A&M’s Jeremy Moussa threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 30-16 home win over Southern. … The Rattlers have won seven straight since opening the season with losses to North Carolina and Jackson State. … FAMU’s 28-0 win over Alabama State last season was just its second shutout in the last 10 years.
--
North Texas at UAB
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: Stadium
Records: UNT (6-4, 5-1 Conference USA), UAB (4-5, 2-4)
The series: UAB leads 5-1
The lowdown: UAB plays its final home game and bids adieu to the final three players to be with the program since its return in 2017: safeties Will Boler and Grayson Cash and linebacker Kyle Harrell. … The Blazers have lost three straight by a combined 27 points, including last weekend’s 44-38 double-overtime loss to Texas-San Antonio. … UAB’s DeWayne McBride has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game he has played this season. His 1,287 yards rank second in the nation, 57 behind Illinois’ Chase Brown. … The Mean Green can clinch a spot in the Conference USA title game.
--
Army at Troy
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: NFL Network
Records: Army (3-5), Troy (7-2)
The series: first meeting
The lowdown: Troy’s six-game winning streak is its longest since finishing 2017 with seven wins. … Troy linebacker Carlton Martial, after 13 tackles in last week’s 23-17 win at Louisiana-Lafayette, was the Sun Belt’s defensive player of the week. … Kimani Vidal scored with 5 seconds remaining on a 22-yard run for the Trojans, who trailed 17-0 midway through the third quarter. … Martial’s 526 tackles are 20 shy of the all-time FBS career record. … Last week’s comeback was Troy’s largest since it trailed 31-14 to UAB in 2013 and won 34-31. … Army lost 13-7 to Air Force last week. … The Black Knights last played an Alabama team in 2004, losing to UAB. … All-time, Army is 0-5 vs. the Blazers, 0-1 vs. Alabama (1988) and 2-1 vs. Auburn (last in 1996).
--
South Carolina at Florida
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: USC (6-3, 3-3 SEC), Florida (5-4, 2-4)
The series: Florida leads 29-10-3
The lowdown: The Gamecocks are 2-16 all-time at Florida. … Florida’s Anthony Richardson has had five of his highest passing totals in the Gators’ last six games. He’s totaled 1,416 yards in that span. … USC’s Spencer Rattler was 18-of-26 for 200 yards and a season-high three touchdowns in last week’s win at Vanderbilt. … Florida’s Ricky Pearsall has at least one reception in 24 straight games. He averages 18.5 yards per catch this year. … With last week’s 41-24 win at Texas A&M, Florida has four come-from-behind victories this season. … Carolina has won consecutive SEC road games for the first time since 2012 and last won three straight in 2011. … Steve Spurrier is the winningest coach at both schools, going 122-27-1 with the Gators (1990-2001) and 86-49 at USC (2005-15).
--
No. 5 (FCS) Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M
Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium,Mobile
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: JSU (9-0, 6-0 SWAC), A&M (3-6, 3-3)
The series: Jackson State leads 12-11
The lowdown: The Tigers, with second-year head coach Deion Sanders, are ranked fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision. … A&M’s Quincy Casey threw for 363 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in last week’s 30-20 loss at Mississippi Valley State. … JSU’s Sy’Veon Wilkerson ran 26 times for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 41-14 win over Texas Southern. … He had Jackson State’s first 200-yard game since Keshawn Harper also had 214 vs. Southern in 2019. … The Tigers have the best defense in the FCS, allowing 201.7 yards per game. South Dakota State is second at 270.5. Alabama A&M ranks 63rd at 381.3. … Jackson State has the No. 7 offense in the FCS with a 480-yard average. A&M again ranks 63rd at 369.4. … Last year, the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 61-15 behind Shedeur Sanders’ 17-of-24 passing, 249-yard, four-touchdown effort. Shedeur is Deion’s son.
--
Texas State at South Alabama
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Texas State (3-6, 1-4 Sun Belt), USA (7-2, 4-1)
The series: Texas State leads 4-3
The lowdown: La’Damian Webb ran for a South Alabama-record 247 yards on a school-record 35 carries in last week’s 38-31 win at Georgia Southern. His four touchdowns tied a school mark. … Webb was the Sun Belt’s offensive player of the week for a second straight week. … The Jags rallied from a 31-17 second-half deficit with Webb touchdowns of 5, 5 and 9 yards. … Texas State has lost three straight by a combined 10 points, including 31-30 last week at Louisiana-Monroe. The Bobcats missed a field goal in the final 10 seconds. … Texas State has not had a winning season since 2014.
--
No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: UGA (9-0, 6-0 SEC), MSU (6-3, 3-3)
The series: Georgia leads 19-6
The lowdown: There are 14 Division I teams with the nickname Bulldogs. These are two of them. … Mississippi State, with last week’s 39-33 overtime win over Auburn, is eligible for a bowl for a school-record 13th straight season. … UGA, after posting 10 sacks in its first eight games, had six last week in a 27-13 win over Tennessee, including the first two of Javon Bullard’s career. … MSU’s Lideatrick Griffin leads the nation in yards per kick return at 33.2. He had a 92-yard TD vs. Auburn. … Stetson Bennett is 23-3 as Georgia’s starting quarterback. … Will Rogers broke MSU career records for passing yards and touchdowns against Auburn. Dak Prescott is now second in both. … Tight end Brock Bowers has 34 catches for a Georgia-best 574 yards this year. … Mississippi State’s 2010 victory remains its only one over Georgia since 1974. They’ve only played 13 times in that span. … Mississippi State is 1-10 all-time vs. No. 1 teams. Anyone remember 1980’s 6-3 win over Alabama?
