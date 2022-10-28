Samford at The Citadel
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Samford (6-1, 4-0 SoCon), The Citadel (2-5, 2-3)
The series: Samford leads 8-7
The lowdown: Samford’s Michael Hiers was 45-of-51 passing for a season-high 442 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 55-45 win at East Tennessee State. … The 45 completions are the most in Division I this year. … The Bulldogs had 11 players catch a pass. … Samford coach Chris Hatcher is 7-2 vs. The Citadel. … Graeson Underwood ran for 129 yards, and The Citadel had 312 yards rushing in last week’s 34-21 win at Western Carolina. … The Citadel had lost four straight.
--
Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jacksonville, Florida
TV: CBS
Records: Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC), Georgia (7-0, 4-0)
The series: Georgia leads 53-44-2
The lowdown: This is the 100th meeting in the rivalry game formerly known as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. … This is also the 90th game in the series that will be played in Jacksonville. … Georgia has won four of the last five matchups. … Last season, a Florida win, was the first time the Gators had scored more than 24 points in the series since 2014. … Both teams are coming off bye weeks. … Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes against Vanderbilt on Oct. 15. They were his first since a Week 3 win over South Carolina.
--
Jacksonville State at Austin Peay
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: JSU (6-2, 2-0 ASUN), Austin Peay (5-2, 1-1)
The series: JSU leads 20-8-3
The lowdown: JSU’s Anwar Lewis ran 15 times for 125 yards in last week’s 31-14 home loss to Southeastern Louisiana. It was his second straight 100-yard game. … The Gamecocks average 244.6 rushing yards per game to lead the ASUN and rank sixth in the FCS. … Austin Peay’s defense allows an average of 78.4 rushing yards per game, which leads the ASUN and ranks fifth in the FCS. … The Governors have won the last two meetings, including 13-10 last year.
--
South Alabama at Arkansas State
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
Records: USA (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt), ASU (2-6, 1-4)
The series: ASU leads 6-4
The lowdown: South Alabama’s Diego Guajardo is one of 10 FBS kickers yet to miss a field goal. He’s 11-for-11. Guajardo has missed an extra point, hitting both goalposts in a win at Central Michigan. … USA’s last game, a 10-6 loss to Troy on Oct. 20, marked the first sellout at the school’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It drew an announced 25,450. … Arkansas State’s Trevian Thomas made 13 tackles in last week’s 38-18 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. … The Red Wolves have lost three straight.
--
Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Missouri (3-4, 1-3 SEC), South Carolina (5-2, 2-2)
The series: Missouri leads 7-5
The lowdown: The winning team will receive the Mayor’s Cup since both teams play in towns called Columbia. … Missouri snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Vanderbilt last week. … South Carolina is ranked for the first time since 2018. The last time the Gamecocks were ranked after seven games was 2013. … All four of the Tigers’ SEC games have been decided by one score. … South Carolina has not had a winning conference record since 2017. … Over the last six meetings, each team has had a three-game win streak. Missouri is on the most recent one.
--
UAB at Florida Atlantic
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBSSN
Records: UAB (4-3, 2-2 CUSA), FAU (3-5, 2-2)
The series: FAU leads 5-3
The lowdown: UAB’s DeWayne McBride is 25 rushing yards shy of reaching 1,000 this season. He also did it last year. The Blazers have had eight 1,000-yard rushers in their history. … McBride ranks third in the nation in rushing yards. … UAB’s Jacob Zeno threw a red-zone interception with 5 minutes remaining, and Western Kentucky ran out the clock to beat the Blazers 20-17. … The Blazers are 0-3 in road games this year by a combined 14 points. … FAU lost 24-21 at Texas-El Paso last week on a final-play field goal.
--
No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC), Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3)
The series: Texas A&M leads 9-4
The lowdown: Texas A&M is looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Aggies lost at Mississippi State, Alabama and South Carolina (a first-timer for the program). … Ole Miss is coming off its first loss — a 25-point drubbing courtesy of LSU. … This is Texas A&M’s first home game since beating Miami on Sept. 17. … The Rebels lead the FBS in rushing touchdowns (26) and rank in the top five in rushing yards (2,106). … The only time the Aggies have scored 30 points or more was the season opener against Sam Houston.
