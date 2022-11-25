Arkansas at Missouri
When: 2:30 p.m. Friday
TV: CBS
Records: Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC), Missouri (5-6, 2-5)
The series: Missouri leads 9-4
The lowdown: Raheim Sanders’ career-high 238 yards rushing in last week’s 42-27 win over Ole Miss ranks fourth in Arkansas history. Darren McFadden has the record with 321 vs. South Carolina in 2007. … With Ole Miss having two 200-yard rushers, last week’s game was the second in NCAA FBS history to have three 200-yard rushers. Middle Tennessee and Florida Atlantic did it Nov. 26, 2016. … Cody Schrader ran for two touchdowns and Luther Burden III caught two TD passes in Missouri’s 45-14 win over New Mexico State last week. … Since the two became SEC rivals and started meeting annually in 2014, Mizzou has won six of the eight games. … Despite a lack of deep history but with a 300-mile common border between the states, the matchup has adopted a name: the Battle Line Rivalry.
--
Florida at No. 16 Florida State
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
TV: ABC
Records: Florida (6-5), FSU (8-3)
The series: Florida leads 37-26-2
The lowdown: UF quarterback Anthony Richardson was 25-of-42 passing for 400 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in last week’s 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt. … The Gators marched off 45 rushing yards on 21 attempts vs. the Commodores. Florida had recorded 12 straight 100-yard rushing games. … Daejon Reynolds (165 yards) and Justin Shorter (106) each caught eight passes. … Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis threw for 127 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores in the first half of last week’s 49-17 win over Louisiana-Lafayette. He did not play in the second half. … Travis ranks 11th in FSU history in both career rushing touchdowns (22) and career passing touchdowns (42). … The Seminoles have won four straight games by at least 25 points, their longest such streak since a nine-gamer in their national championship 2013 season. … The Gators have won three straight in the series.
--
Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: Georgia Tech (5-6), Georgia (11-0)
The series: Georgia leads 69-41-5
The lowdown: The rivalry is called “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.” The Georgia Tech fight song does include the lyrics “To Hell with Georgia” and “We’ll drop our battle axe on Georgia’s head.” … Empty words considering UGA has won four straight in the series, 10 of 12 and 17 of 20. … The Bulldogs won 45-0 last year for the first shutout in the series since Tech’s 6-0 victory in 1969. UGA’s last shutout was 7-0 in 1964. … Georgia’s 45-point victories each of the last two seasons are the largest margins in the rivalry since Tech 48, UGA 0 in 1943. … With last week’s 16-6 win at Kentucky, Georgia finished an 8-0 SEC record for a second straight year. The only two previous teams to do that were Alabama (2008-9) and Florida (1995-6). … UGA’s 2022 senior class has matched the school record for wins. The seniors are 45-5. Last year’s seniors went 45-8. … Tech’s Keion White had four tackles for loss, including three sacks, in last week’s 21-17 win at North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets scored the game’s final 21 points. … Tech is 2-11-1 all-time vs. No. 1 teams. The wins? Over Virginia in 1990 and Alabama in 1962. … It’s the fourth straight year the Yellow Jackets have played a No. 1 team. The finals: Clemson 52-14 in 2019, Clemson 73-7 in 2020 and Georgia 45-0 last year.
--
South Carolina at No. 7 Clemson
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ABC
Records: South Carolina (7-4), Clemson (10-1)
The series: Clemson leads 72-42-4
The lowdown: Clemson has won seven straight against the Gamecocks in the Palmetto Bowl. Each of the last five have been by at least 21 points. … The seven straight wins ties for the longest in series history. Clemson also did it from 1934-40. … USC’s longest win streak vs. Clemson was a five-gamer from 2009-13. … South Carolina’s 63 points in last week’s upset of then-No. 5 Tennessee were the most scored by an unranked team against a Top 5 squad. … Someone pass the hat: The Gamecocks drew a $100,000 fine for their fans storming the field after vanquishing the Vols. … USC’s Spencer Rattler was 30-of-37 passing for a career-high 438 yards and a school-record six touchdowns. … The Gamecocks totaled 606 yards offense, their most vs. an SEC team since 625 in 2014, also vs. Tennessee. … Clemson scored a last-minute touchdown to pull out a 40-10 win over Miami last week. … The Tigers have reached 10 wins for the 19th time in school history, including 12 straight under coach Dabo Swinney. … Clemson has won 40 straight home games.
--
Old Dominion at South Alabama
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Old Dominion (3-8, 2-5 Sun Belt), South Alabama (9-2, 6-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: USA’s six conference wins are the most in school history. … The Jags, with a win and a Troy loss, clinch the Sun Belt West Division championship and a berth in the league’s title game. … Carter Bradley threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, helping South rally for a 27-20 win at Southern Miss last week. … Devin Volsin recovered an onside kick with 10 seconds left to seal it. Twin brother Jaden Volsin was credited with 17 tackles and had an interception. … Freshman Braylon McReynolds posted his first 100-yard rushing game, including a 64-yard play on the game’s opening drive. He finished with 189 all-purpose yards. … Old Dominion marked its fifth straight loss last week, 27-14 at Appalachian State. … Monarchs linebacker Jason Henderson, 25 tackles shy of the FBS single-season record, is questionable due to injury. Texas Tech’s Lawrence Flugence has the record with 193 in a 14-game 2002. … ODU ranks 116th in the FBS in total defense.
--
Louisville at Kentucky
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Louisville (7-4), Kentucky (6-5)
The series: Kentucky leads 18-15
The lowdown: UK coach Mark Stoops has received a contract extension that will boost his annual salary to $8.6 million and run through June 2031. He signed it this month, one day before the Wildcats’ loss to Vanderbilt. … Kentucky is coming off a 16-6 home loss to Georgia and is trying to avoid a three-game losing streak. … Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan posted his second career 100-yard rushing game with 105 yards in last week’s 25-10 win over North Carolina State. … Since the two became annual rivals in 1994, Louisville has a 15-12 series lead. (They didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID.) … In the last three meetings, all UK wins, Kentucky has outscored the Cardinals 153-44.
--
UAB at Louisiana Tech
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBSSN
Records: UAB (5-6, 3-4 Conference USA), La. Tech (3-8, 2-5)
The series: Louisiana Tech leads 6-4
The lowdown: UAB, with a win, will be eligible for a bowl for a seventh straight season. … DeWayne McBride, with a season-low 34 yards in last week’s 41-10 loss at LSU, moved to second on UAB’s single-season list. He has 1,441 yards, 146 shy of Jordan Howard in 2014. … The 31-point loss to LSU was UAB’s worst of the season. The Blazers’ previous five losses were by a combined 27 points. … La. Tech’s Marquis Crosby ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 26-21 loss at Charlotte. … The Bulldogs have the 127th worst defense in the 131-team FBS, allowing 466.2 yards per game. Salute to Charlotte (483.8), Georgia Southern (484.1), Colorado (495.9) and South Florida (513.8).
--
Arkansas State at Troy
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Arkansas State (3-8, 1-6 Sun Belt), Troy (9-2, 6-1)
The series: Arkansas State leads 10-7
The lowdown: Troy can clinch the Sun Belt West Division championship and a berth in the league’s title game. … The Trojans are seeking the 13th 10-win season in school history, but it would be the first for a first-year coach. … Before Jon Sumrall, the school’s winningest first-year coach was Charlie Bradshaw, who was 8-1-1 in 1976. … The Trojans’ eight-game win streak is their longest since starting the 1999 season 9-0. … Kimani Vidal’s 242 yards rushing in last week’s 34-16 win over Louisiana-Monroe rank second in school history. Eddie Brundidge had 244 yards vs. Virginia Union in 1986. … Vidal carried 29 times, including on all 11 of Troy’s fourth-quarter offensive plays. … Arkansas State lost 16-13 at Texas State last week on Seth Keller’s 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. The kick caromed off the right upright. … The Red Wolves have lost five of six, beating only woeful UMass.
--
No. 6 LSU at Texas A&M
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: LSU (9-2, 6-1 SEC), A&M (4-7, 1-6)
The series: LSU leads 35-22-3
The lowdown: LSU’s Jayden Daniels was 22-of-29 passing for 297 yards and a touchdown and ran for 129 yards and a score in last week’s 41-10 win over UAB. … Malik Nabers had a career-high seven catches for 129 yards. … Brian Kelly-coached teams have won 19 straight November games. … LSU held UAB to 48 yards rushing. The Blazers entered with a 247.1-yard average. … Texas A&M finally tasted sweet victory last week, beating woeful UMass 20-3 to snap a six-game losing streak. … The Aggies have still lost six straight SEC games. They last lost seven league games in 1970 in the Southwest Conference for a coach named Gene Stallings. … Since the two became SEC rivals and started meeting annually, LSU has won eight of 10 games. Both A&M wins were the last two games in College Station, including 2018’s 74-72 seven-overtime epic.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.