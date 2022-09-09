South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: South Carolina (1-0, 0-0 SEC), Arkansas (1-0, 0-0)
The series: Arkansas leads 13-10
The lowdown: Arkansas is coming off a seven-point win over then-No. 23 Cincinnati. … South Carolina beat Georgia State by three touchdowns in its season opener. … This is first meeting between the Razorbacks and Gamecocks since 2017 and just the second since 2013. … Both Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and South Carolina coach Shane Beamer were on Kirby Smart’s first Georgia staff in 2016 and 2017. The Bulldogs lost the national title game to Alabama to cap the 2017 season. … The Gamecocks have won each of the last three meetings by 18 points.
--
Missouri at Kansas State
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
Records: Missouri (1-0), Kansas State (1-0)
The series: Missouri leads 60-32-5
The lowdown: This is the first time the former Big 8 and Big 12 foes will square off since 2011. Kansas State won that meeting 24-17 behind quarterback Collin Klein, who is now the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator. … The Tigers beat Louisiana Tech 52-24 last week. … Kansas State shut out South Dakota. … Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is now the starter for the Wildcats. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 53 yards in the season opener. … Missouri’s defense finished with four sacks and three interceptions against Louisiana Tech.
--
No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Wake Forest (1-0), Vanderbilt (2-0)
The series: Vanderbilt leads 10-6
The lowdown: Wake Forest and Vanderbilt are playing for the first time since 2013. They played six times between 2007-13. … The Demon Deacons’ last win in Nashville was 2010. … The Commodores are 2-0 for the first time since 2018, although they played Hawai’i and FCS Elon. … Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been cleared to return after having surgery to remove a blood clot. Hartman led the Demon Deacons to the ACC title game last season. … Vanderbilt accumulated 424 yards of total offense last week and averaged almost 7 yards per play.
--
South Alabama at Central Michigan
When: noon Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: USA (1-0), CMU (0-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Carter Bradley, making his USA debut, was 17-of-25 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 48-7 win over Nicholls. ... Bradley, who transferred from Toledo, threw for 265 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions two years ago against the Chippewas. His 28-yard TD pass with 1:33 left lifted Toledo to a 24-23 win. ... CMU quarterback Daniel Richardson was 36-of-49 for 424 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 58-44 loss at Oklahoma State.
--
Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
Records: Appalachian State (0-1), Texas A&M (1-0)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Texas A&M’s last game against a Sun Belt opponent was in 2019. The Aggies beat Texas State 41-7. … Texas A&M beat Sam Houston State from the FCS last week … App State lost to UNC 63-61. Both teams combined to score 40 points in the fourth quarter. … The Mountaineers are 1-6 against AP Top 10 teams and 0-2 since moving up to the FBS. The win was against Michigan in 2007. … The Aggies haven’t allowed a touchdown in its last three games. Granted, two were against Prairie View and Sam Houston.
--
Samford at No. 2 Georgia
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Samford (1-0), Georgia (1-0)
The series: Georgia leads 2-0
The lowdown: Georgia last paid Samford to play in Athens in 2017. Georgia won 42-14. … Georgia beat No. 11 Oregon 49-3 in its season opener. … Samford upset FCS No. 8 Kennesaw State — a future UNA opponent — last week. Quarterback Michael Hiers threw for four touchdowns. … Samford coach Chris Hatcher hired Georgia coach Kirby Smart to his first coaching job at Valdosta State in 2000. Will Muschamp, Smart’s current defensive coordinator, served in the same position at Valdosta. … Georgia has scored 25 defensive and special teams touchdowns during Smart’s tenure. The team is 22-1 when that happens.
--
UAB at Liberty
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: UAB (1-0), Liberty (1-0)
The series: Liberty leads 1-0
The lowdown: The Flames beat the Blazers 36-12 last year in Birmingham. ... The Flames are 8-1 all-time against Conference USA teams, including 7-0 under coach Hugh Freeze. ... Liberty will join CUSA next year, but UAB will leave for the American Athletic Conference. ... Liberty beat Southern Miss 29-27 in four overtimes in its season opener. The Flames scored with 23 seconds left in regulation to tie it. ... UAB's Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 114 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening 59-0 win over Alabama A&M. Dylan Hopkins was 13-of-18 passing for 191 yards and a score.
--
Alabama A&M at Troy
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: A&M (0-1), Troy (0-1)
The series: Troy leads 1-0
The lowdown: The Trojans beat A&M 28-13 in Huntsville in 2000. ... Troy is 20-3 all-time vs. current members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. ... The Bulldogs had 235 yards offense in a season-opening 59-0 loss at UAB. ... Troy coach Jon Sumrall makes his home debut. The last Trojans coach to lose his home debut was Rick Rhoades in 1985. ... Troy has set a school record by selling over 11,000 season tickets. … Trojans QB Gunnar Watson was 34-of-47 passing for 275 yards, a touchdown and an interception in last week’s 28-10 loss at Ole Miss.
--
Jacksonville State at Murray State
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: JSU (2-0), Murray State (0-1)
The series: JSU leads 16-2
The lowdown: Jacksonville State is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013. ... JSU linebacker Stevonte Tullis recovered two fumbles in last week's 35-17 win over Davidson. The last Gamecock with multiple recoveries in a game was in 2011. Tullis was the ASUN defensive player of the week. ... Quarterback Zion Webb, who ran for three TDs and threw for two, was the ASUN offensive player of the week. ... The Gamecocks have won seven straight meetings with the Racers, who lost 63-10 at Texas Tech last week.
--
No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 SEC), Florida (1-0, 0-0)
The series: Florida leads 53-19
The lowdown: Florida has won 33 of the last 35 meetings. Kentucky won last season, but the Gators are 20-1 at home in the series since 1981. … Wildcats coach Mark Stoops can become the program’s all-time wins leader with a victory. He is currently tied for the top spot at 60 with Paul "Bear" Bryant. … The Gators upset then-No. 7 Utah in their season opener. Anthony Richardson threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 1:25 left to play. … Kentucky beat Miami (Ohio) last week. … Florida last beat two ranked opponents to open the season in 1982.
--
Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Central Arkansas (0-1), Ole Miss (1-0)
The series: Ole Miss leads 1-0 (but was vacated due to NCAA sanctions)
The lowdown: Once again, this is technically the first meeting in the series. … The last time Ole Miss and Central Arkansas played in 2012, the Rebels won by 22 points thanks to scoring 35 straight points. … Ole Miss has won 10 straight home games, the program’s longest streak since winning 33 straight from 1952-64. … The Bears are 3-15 all-time against FBS opponents since moving to the FCS in 2006. Central Arkansas beat Arkansas State (2016) and Western Kentucky twice (2009, 2019). … Jaxson Dart will make his second start for Ole Miss. He threw for 154 yards, a touchdown and a pick against Troy last week.
--
Southern at LSU
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Southern (1-0), LSU (0-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: This is the first time LSU has played an HBCU, despite the fact both programs are in Baton Rouge. … The Tigers are 73-30-4 in home openers at Tiger Stadium. … LSU lost to Florida State 24-23 thanks to a blocked extra point Sunday. … Southern beat NAIA Florida Memorial 82-0, which included a fumble and interception returned for touchdowns, as well as a safety. … Jayden Daniels became the first LSU quarterback to throw for 200 yards and rush for 100 in regulation. Joe Burrow did it (270 passing, 100 rushing) in a seven-overtime game at Texas A&M in 2018.
--
Mississippi State at Arizona
When: 10 p.m. Saturday
TV: FS1
Records: Mississippi State (1-0), Arizona (1-0)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: At 1,474 miles, the trip to Tucson is Mississippi State's longest since going 1,710 miles to BYU in 2016. The Bulldogs lost to BYU in two overtimes. … Arizona is 91-21-5 all-time in home openers, but is 1-5-1 all-time against SEC opponents. The Wildcats’ win came courtesy of Auburn in 1979. … The Bulldogs are 8-0 under Mike Leach when scoring at least 30 points and 9-2 when scoring first. … Arizona’s win at San Diego State was the first road victory for coach Jedd Fisch and the program’s first since beating Colorado in 2019. … Leach is 4-2 in his career against the Wildcats with all six meetings coming during his time at Washington State.
