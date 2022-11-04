Kentucky at Missouri
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: UK (5-3, 2-3 SEC), Mizzou (4-4, 2-3)
The series: Kentucky leads 8-4
The lowdown: Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez, with 3,199 career rushing yards, ranks fourth in school history. He’s 134 shy of third. … Missouri senior Isaiah McGuire was the SEC’s defensive lineman of the week after posting three tackles for loss, including two sacks, in a 23-10 win at South Carolina last weekend. … The Wildcats had an 11-game streak in which they did not allow 400 yards snapped last weekend when Tennessee reached 422 in a 44-6 victory for the Vols. … UK still ranks third in the SEC in scoring defense. … Though Kentucky and Missouri are bordering states, there is no bridge connecting them.
Florida at Texas A&M
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: UF (4-4, 1-4 SEC), A&M (3-5, 1-4)
The series: Texas A&M leads 3-2
The lowdown: The last three meetings in the series have been decided by three points or less. … The Aggies have lost four straight, including 31-28 to Ole Miss last week. Their last four-game skid was in 2005. Their last five-gamer was in 1980. … A&M’s Conner Weigman, in his first start, was 28-of-44 passing for 338 yards and four touchdowns against Ole Miss. The 338 yards were the most in school history by a true freshman. … Gators receiver Justin Shorter averages 22.4 yards per catch, which ranks first in the SEC and fourth in the FBS. … The Gators surrendered 555 yards offense to No. 1 Georgia in a 42-20 loss last weekend. … Florida has scored in an NCAA-record 431 consecutive games, dating to 1988 (Auburn 16-0).
VMI at No. 10 (FCS) Samford
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: VMI (1-7, 0-5 SoCon), Samford (7-1, 5-0)
The series: Samford leads 6-3
The lowdown: The Bulldogs are off to their best eight-game start since 1992. … Samford’s Michael Hiers was 30-for-35 for 260 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 38-3 win over The Citadel. Kendall Watson had 10 catches for 113 yards. … Hiers has completed 76% of his passes for 2,161 yards, 23 touchdowns and two interceptions. … Last year, VMI scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Samford 46-45. … Last week, the Keydets forced five turnovers in a 55-14 loss to Mercer. … VMI has lost six straight since a 24-14 home win over Bucknell.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: USA (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt), GSU 5-3, 2-2)
The series: Georgia Southern leads 7-1
The lowdown: La’Damian Webb’s career-high 162 yards rushing carried the Jags to a 31-3 win at Arkansas State last week. He was named the Sun Belt’s offensive player of the week. … USA held Arkansas State to minus-19 yards rushing, which is the best single-game rush defense in the nation this season. The Jaguars had 11 tackles for loss. … Georgia Southern’s Kyle Vantrease completed 10 consecutive passes at one point in last week’s 28-23 win at Old Dominion, the longest such streak for the Eagles since 2009. … GSU has given up just two sacks this year, ranking behind only Oregon.
Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: HBCU GO
Records: ASU (5-3, 3-2 SWAC), Bethune-Cookman (2-6, 2-3)
The series: Bethune-Cookman leads 2-1
The lowdown: Colton Adams’ 15 tackles helped Alabama State knock off Alabama A&M 24-17 last week, ending a four-game losing streak in the Magic City Classic. … Jeremiah Hixon caught a 23-yard tiebreaking TD pass from Dematrius Davis with 2 minutes remaining. … Bethune-Cookman racked up 550 yards offense last week against Prairie View A&M. The Wildcats gave up 561 and lost 58-48. … Bethune’s Jalon Jones threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 82 and a score. Que’Shaun Byrd had 156 yards rushing and three TDs.
No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Liberty (7-1), Arkansas (5-3)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: The Flames are the second ranked non-conference opponent this year for the Hogs, who beat then-No. 23 Cincinnati in the season opener. … Liberty is 0-2 all-time vs. SEC opponents, most recently falling 27-14 at Ole Miss last year. … Arkansas’ Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has an SEC-high 1,041 yards rushing this season. He averages 6.7 yards per carry. … The Hogs have had a 100-yard rusher in a school-record nine straight games, dating to last season. … The Razorbacks rank sixth nationally with a 245.8-yard rushing average. … Liberty’s 30 sacks are tied for third in the nation.
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Troy (6-2, 4-1 Sun Belt), ULL (4-4, 2-3)
The series: Lafayette leads 13-9
The lowdown: Troy linebacker Carlton Martial is 33 tackles shy of the FBS career record. He has 513 and ranks fourth. … The Trojans gave up 229 yards rushing and one touchdown combined in four October games. … Troy’s last game, a 10-6 win at South Alabama on Oct. 20, made the Trojans bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018. … ULL’s Ben Wooldridge threw for 370 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, including a pick-six with 1:14 remaining, in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 39-24 loss at Southern Miss last week.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: USC (5-3, 2-3 SEC), Vandy (3-5, 0-4)
The series: South Carolina leads 27-4
The lowdown: USC has won 13 straight against the Commodores. … Last year, USC’s Zeb Noland, who began the year as a graduate assistant coach, threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette with 37 seconds to play to lift the Gamecocks to a 21-20 victory over Vandy. Noland is again a graduate assistant. … USC’s Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. has 37 catches, one shy of the next two Gamecocks combined. … Vandy’s Matt Hayball ranks fourth in the nation with a 46.3-yard punting average.
