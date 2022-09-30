--
No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC), Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0)
The series: Ole Miss leads 28-14-1 (1 win was vacated)
The lowdown: This is the 45th meeting between Kentucky and Ole Miss, but just the first since 2010. … This is also the first meeting where both teams are ranked since 1958. Dwight D. Eisenhower was the president for those interested. … The Wildcats have started 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007-08. … The Rebels are one of four FBS teams — Georgia, Alabama and Minnesota — averaging 40 or more points and giving up 10 or fewer points per game. … This game begins a seven-game SEC stretch for Kentucky and an eight-game stretch for Ole Miss.
--
Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Kennesaw State (1-2, 0-0 ASUN), Jacksonville State (3-1, 0-0)
The series: Kennesaw State leads 3-0
The lowdown: This will be the first and only conference meeting between the programs with Jacksonville State set to move to Conference USA in 2023. … Both the Owls and the Gamecocks have a loss against an FBS team. Kennesaw State fell to Cincinnati 63-10, while Jacksonville State lost 54-17 to Tulsa. … The Owls have rushed for 150 yards or more in 71 straight games against FCS opponents dating to Week 11 of the 2015 season. … Jacksonville State has scored at least 34 points in its three FCS games.
--
No. 19 (FCS) Samford at Furman
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Samford (3-1, 1-0 SoCon), Furman (3-1, 1-0)
The series: Furman leads 13-11
The lowdown: Furman has won the last three meetings. … Samford has won two straight since being losing to FBS No. 1 Georgia 33-0. … The Paladins have also won two straight, including a victory over then-FCS No. 18 East Tennessee State, since losing to No. 4 Clemson. … Both Samford and Furman will play conference opponents from here on out. … Samford quarterback Michael Hiers has thrown for 970 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception. The pick came last week at Western Carolina. … The Paladins are holding opponents to an average of 17 points per game.
--
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
TV: Bulldogs Sports Network
Records: Bethune-Cookman (1-2, 1-0 SWAC), Alabama A&M (0-4, 0-1)
The series: Bethune-Cookman leads 11-5-1
The lowdown: This is the first time the programs have played in back-to-back seasons since 1978-79. Alabama A&M won both of those matchups and won the meeting last year. … This is Bethune-Cookman’s second season in the SWAC. … The Bulldogs scored a season-high 25 points in last week’s loss at Florida A&M. Their previous high was 17 at Troy. … Bethune-Cookman picked up its first win against Grambling State. … Que’shaun Byrd is averaging 7 yards per carry for the Wildcats. … Cameron Young has Alabama A&M’s only receiving touchdown this season.
--
No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC), Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1)
The series: Series tied 7-7 (1 MSU win vacated)
The lowdown: Mississippi State has won four of the past six meetings, including last season. … Texas A&M beat Arkansas last week after the Razorbacks missed a field goal over the right upright. It’s the second straight top-15 team the Aggies beat. … The Bulldogs beat Bowling Green last week. … Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw six touchdowns. He’s one of two QBs this season with multiple 400-yard passing games. … Max Johnson has completed just 21 of 41 passes with two touchdown passes since taking over as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback.
--
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: South Alabama (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), Louisiana-Lafayette (2-2, 0-1)
The series: ULL leads 8-2
The lowdown: South Alabama is looking to snap a six-game losing streak against Louisiana-Lafayette. The Jaguars' only wins in the series were 2013 and 2015. Both were at home. … The Ragin’ Cajuns have lost two straight. That last season they lost more than two games was in 2019. … South Alabama is averaging almost 39 points per game. … Louisiana-Lafayette has been held to 21 points or less in its two losses. … La’Damian Webb (388 rushing yards), Jalen Wayne (309 receiving yards) and Carter Bradley (1,029 yards, 10 TDs, INT) are the offensive leaders for South Alabama.
--
Alabama State at Texas Southern
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: AT&T Sportsnet
Records: Alabama State (2-2, 0-1 SWAC), Texas Southern (1-3, 1-1)
The series: Alabama State leads 11-4
The lowdown: Alabama State has won nine of the past 10 meetings dating to 2011. … This is the home opener for Texas Southern. … The Hornets have lost two straight — 45-7 at UCLA and 24-15 against Prairie View A&M. … The Tigers are giving up more than 37 points per game, mainly due to the 59 points they surrendered at North Texas and the 52 points UTSA scored. … Myles Crawley and Dematrius Davis have split quarterback duties for Alabama State. Crawley has attempted 48 passes through four games, while Davis has 47 attempts in three.
--
Troy at Western Kentucky
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Troy (2-2), Western Kentucky (3-1)
The series: Troy leads 9-2-1
The lowdown: This is the first meeting between the program since 2013 before Western Kentucky left the Sun Belt for Conference USA. … Troy rebounded from a tough loss at Appalachian State with a 16-7 win over Marshall last week. … The Hilltoppers beat Florida International 73-0. … Western Kentucky has scored 30 points or more in 18 straight games, which is 11 more than the next closest team. … The Trojans have traded wins and losses through their first four games. … The Hilltoppers' loss came in overtime at Indiana. … Troy linebacker Carlton Martial set the Sun Belt record last week for career tackles with 460. He tallied 18 against Marshall.
--
UAB at Rice
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: UAB (2-1, 0-0 C-USA), Rice (2-2, 0-0)
The series: UAB leads 6-4
The lowdown: UAB is coming off a bye week. … Rice lost to Houston after Nelson Ceaser scored on an 11-yard fumble recovery with 3:34 left. … Since the Blazers reinstated football, they’ve won four of the last five meetings. The Owls were victorious last year 30-24. … Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey is Rice’s leading receiver with 323 yards and three touchdowns. … UAB has given up almost 400 yards of total offense in two of its last three games. The only one it didn’t was against Alabama A&M. … Rice has scored on 17 of 19 red-zone trips.
--
No. 1 Georgia at Missouri
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC), Missouri (2-2, 0-1)
The series: Georgia leads 10-1
The lowdown: This is the sixth time Georgia has played in Columbia, the Missouri version. The Bulldogs have left winners in their previous five trips. … Missouri lost in overtime at Auburn last week after Nathaniel Peat’s fumble was recovered in the end zone for a touchback. … Georgia gave up a season-high 22 points to Kent State last Saturday. Only Alabama has scored more in the Bulldogs’ last 19 games. … The Tigers have won both their home games, although those came against Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian. … This will be Georgia’s last road game until Nov. 12 at Mississippi State.
--
Eastern Washington at Florida
When: 11 a.m. Sunday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Eastern Washington (1-2), Florida (2-2)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: This matchup was originally set to be played on Sept. 7, 2020, but was canceled due to COVID-19. This matchup was then set for Saturday, but was moved to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian. … This is the first time Eastern Washington will have faced an SEC opponent. It’s also the second time this season the Eagles play an FBS team. They lost 70-14 at Oregon in Week 2. … Florida is coming off its first loss to Tennessee since 2016. … Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson threw his first two touchdown passes of the season against the Vols. … Eastern Washington will travel a little more than 2,700 miles for the game, which includes crossing three times zones.
