East Tennessee State at Mississippi State
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN+, ESPN+
Records: ETSU (3-7), MSU (6-4)
The series: Mississippi State leads 1-0
The lowdown: Jo’quavious Marks has caught a pass in 33 straight games. The Mississippi State record is 35 by Fred Ross (2013-16). … Marks is second in MSU history with 183 career receptions. Three current teammates are also in the top 10. … Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has 19 career 300-yard passing games. The previous school record was nine by Dak Prescott. … The only previous meeting between the Bulldogs and Buccaneers was a 53-6 MSU victory in 1998.
--
UMass at Texas A&M
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN+, ESPN+
Records: UMass (1-9), A&M (3-7)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: The Minutemen receive $1.7 million for the trip. … Texas A&M, which began the year No. 6 in the AP poll, has lost six straight for the first time since 1972. The Aggies last lost seven straight with a nine-game skid in 1970. … A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson, after missing three games with an injury, had 10 tackles, including two for loss, in last week’s 13-10 loss at Auburn. … UMass has lost seven straight since a 20-3 victory over — any guesses? — Stony Brook. … The Minutemen last lost seven straight in one season in 2019. They last lost eight straight in a nine-game skid to begin 2012.
--
Florida at Vanderbilt
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: UF (6-4, 3-4 SEC), Vandy (4-6, 1-5)
The series: Florida leads 43-10-2
The lowdown: Vanderbilt snapped an SEC-record 26-game league losing streak with last week’s win over Kentucky. The Commodores’ previous SEC win was over Missouri in 2019. … Vandy last won consecutive SEC games in 2018, beating Ole Miss and Tennessee. … Florida, after a season-high 291 yards rushing at Texas A&M the previous week, racked up 374 in last week’s 38-6 victory over South Carolina. … The Gators have suffered one turnover in their last 51 possessions. … Florida has won 30 of the last 31 meetings with Vandy, including the last eight.
--
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: HBCU Go
Records: TSU (5-5, 4-3 SWAC), A&M (3-7, 3-4)
The series: Alabama A&M leads 14-4
The lowdown: With a win, Alabama A&M will finish with its worst record since 2017. With a loss, it’s 2015. … Donovan Eaglin ran 22 times for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 27-13 loss last week to Jackson State. … Alabama A&M mustered just 115 yards passing against Jackson State. … The Bulldogs, who opened the season with four straight losses, are trying to avoid a season-ending four-game losing streak. … The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 52-49 last year, scoring a touchdown with 42 seconds remaining. It capped a 13-play, 70-yard drive. … A&M has won four straight in the series. … Texas Southern’s 41-7 win last week was its first over Grambling State since 2013 and its largest over Grambling since 1957. … Jadrian McGraw had two of TSU’s six sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
--
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: ULM (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt), Troy (8-2, 5-1)
The series: Troy leads 10-8-1
The lowdown: Carlton Martial, after making 22 tackles last week to become the all-time leading tackler in FBS history, won the Sun Belt’s defensive player of the week award. … Martial has 548 career tackles in 56 career games. Northwestern’s Northwestern's Tim McGarigle made 545 in 48 games from 2002-05. … Martial is 16 tackles shy of becoming the Trojans’ all-time leading tackler. Gerrick Pimienta had 563 from 1985-88 when the school was Division II. … Troy drew a home-record 31,010 fans for last week’s 10-6 win over Army. … The Trojans are just the second FBS team since 2000 to win multiple games when scoring 10 points or less. In 2005, Arkansas State beat Florida Atlantic 3-0 in overtime and Troy 9-3. (Both wins were vacated due to NCAA violations.) … Quae Drake’s 34-yard interception-return touchdown with 6:23 remaining pushed Louisiana-Monroe to a 31-28 win at Georgia State last week.
--
South Alabama at Southern Miss
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: NFL Network
Records: USA (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt), USM (5-5, 3-3)
The series: South Alabama leads 2-0
The lowdown: South Alabama’s Carter Bradley was 20-of-34 passing for 274 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in last week’s 38-21 win over Texas State. … The Jaguars’ eight wins are their most since going 10-0 in their 2010 FCS season. … USA held Texas State to 87 yards rushing, the seventh time the Jags have kept a foe below 100. … USM’s Trey Lowe made his first start of the season in last week’s 26-23 loss at Coastal Carolina. He was 19-of-36 for a career-high 295 yards and a touchdown. … Jason Brownlee caught six passes for a season-high 123 yards. It was the fourth 100-yard game of the season and ninth of his career. … The Golden Eagles have at least two sacks in every game this year. … USM kicker Briggs Bourgeois has made 12 straight field goals and is 13-for-14 this season.
--
No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
Records: UGA (10-0, 7-0 SEC), UK (6-4, 3-4)
The series: Georgia leads 61-12-2
The lowdown: UGA has not allowed a first-quarter touchdown this season and is outscoring foes 95-9 in the first period. Kent State, Missouri and Tennessee each notched a field goal. … The Bulldogs are one of three schools to rank in the top 10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. UGA is No. 6 in offense and No. 2 in defense. Ohio State is 2 and 7 and Michigan 5 and 1, respectively. … Kentucky is trying to recover from a 24-21 home loss to Vanderbilt. … The Wildcats last beat Georgia in 2009, a 12-game streak. Only two of those games were decided by seven points or less. … UK is 3-15 all-time vs. top-ranked teams with the most-recent win in 2007 over eventual national champ LSU.
--
Jacksonville State at Central Arkansas
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: JSU (8-2, 4-0 ASUN), CAU (5-5, 3-1)
The series: Central Arkansas leads 1-0
The lowdown: Jacksonville State clinched a share of the ASUN championship with last week’s 42-17 home win over Eastern Kentucky. … JSU is seeking its 25th outright league title. … The Gamecocks, however, are ineligible for the FCS playoffs because they are moving to the FBS and Conference USA next year. … Ron Wiggins ran for 139 yards and Zion Webb 104 last week, marking the first time the Gamecocks had two 100-yard rushers in game since 2020. … JSU has scored on 35 of 39 red-zone opportunities. … Webb has 5,318 career yards total offense. He’s 98 shy of Ryan Perrilloux (2008-09) for sixth on JSU’s all-time list. … The Gamecocks lead the FCS with 11 fumble recoveries. … Central Arkansas ranks 22nd in the FCS with a 430.1-yard offensive average. The Bears’ 733 yards offense two weeks ago vs. North Alabama ranks third in the FCS this year.
--
No. 11 Ole Miss at Arkansas
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Ole Miss (8-4, 4-2 SEC), Arkansas (5-5, 2-4)
The series: Arkansas leads 37-29-1
The lowdown: Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins leads the SEC with 1,171 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. … Judkins has 704 rushing yards after contact. … He is 142 shy of the school’s single-season rushing record. … The last freshman to lead the SEC in rushing was Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel in 2012. Before that, it was Florida’s Emmitt Smith in 1987. … The Razorbacks are playing their third straight game against a ranked opponent. They are also trying to avoid their third straight loss. … Five of the last seven meetings in the series were decided by four points or less, including three one-point decisions.
--
New Mexico State at Missouri
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
Records: NMSU (4-5), Mizzou (4-6)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Missouri’s Cody Schrader, who leads Missouri with 533 yards rushing, is a transfer from Division II Truman State. He led Division II last year with 2,074 yards rushing. … The Tigers surrendered 724 yards offense in last week’s 66-24 loss at Tennessee. That was 26 yards shy of a Mizzou school record. Oklahoma rang up 750 in 1986’s 77-0 thriller. … New Mexico State beat Lamar 51-14 last week for its third straight victory. … The Aggies hadn’t won three straight since 2017 and have done so just three times this century.
--
UAB at No. 7 LSU
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
Records: UAB (5-5), LSU (8-2)
The series: Tied 1-1
The lowdown: UAB’s DeWayne McBride leads the nation with 156.3 rushing yards per game and is second with 17 rushing touchdowns. … LSU ranks 55th in the nation in rushing defense, allowing 139.4 rushing yards per game. … LSU freshman Harold Perkins tied a school record with four sacks and forced two fumbles in last week’s 13-10 win at Arkansas. He won his second straight SEC defensive player of the year award. Perkins was playing with the flu. … McBride has 10 straight 100-yard games after going for 120 in last week’s 41-21 win over North Texas. … His 1,563 yards this year are 180 shy of the school’s single-season record. … The Blazers had 505 yards offense, their fourth 500-yard game of the year. … LSU is trying to finish a 3-0 run through Alabama FBS teams. The last to do so was Appalachian State in 2019, beating South Alabama, Troy and UAB. (Georgia went 3-1 in 2021.) … The last to do so with Auburn and Alabama in the mix was Clemson in 2016. The Tigers also beat Troy. … UAB’s 13-10 win at LSU in 2000 is considered one of the biggest wins in school history.
