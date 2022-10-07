Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC), Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1)
The series: Arkansas leads 18-13-1
The lowdown: This will be the third straight ranked opponent Arkansas has faced and fourth in its first six games. … A win would make Mississippi State 5-1 for the first time since 1998. The Bulldogs finished that year 8-4. … Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders leads the SEC is rushing yards (609) and rushing yards per game (121.8). … Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes leads the SEC with three interceptions and is second in passes defended with seven. … Both Arkansas and Mississippi state average more than 30 points and 400 yards of total offense a game.
--
Missouri at Florida
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
Records: Missouri (2-3, 0-2 SEC), Florida (3-2, 0-2)
The series: Missouri leads 6-5
The lowdown: Missouri beat Florida 24-23 in overtime last season. … This is the third meeting between Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz and Florida coach Billy Napier. Drinkwitz won the previous two meetings in 2019 while he was at App State and Napier was at Louisiana-Lafayette. … Missouri blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead against then-No. 1 Georgia last week. … The Gators will be playing this game on a “short week” after its matchup against Eastern Washington was pushed back a day due to Hurricane Ian. … Florida QB Anthony Richardson is coming off his first back-to-back 200-yard passing performances of his career.
--
Wofford at No. 13 (FCS) Samford
When: noon Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Wofford (0-5, 0-2 SoCon), Samford (4-1, 2-0)
The series: Samford leads 14-5
The lowdown: Wofford has lost 15 straight games dating to Week 2 of last season. … Samford is looking for its fourth straight win … The Terriers have been held to seven points or less in four of their five games. They did score 22 in a loss at Kennesaw State two weeks ago. … Chandler Smith has caught six touchdowns for the Bulldogs himself. … Four of Wofford’s six touchdowns this season have come on the ground. … Samford has tallied 26 tackles for loss and nine sacks. …
--
Grambling State at Alabama A&M
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: HBCUGO
Records: Grambling State (1-4, 0-2 SWAC), Alabama A&M (1-4, 1-1)
The series: Grambling State leads 21-6
The lowdown: Alabama A&M has lost five straight to Grambling State. Its last win was in 2013. … This will conclude a six-game season-opening road swing for the Tigers. … The Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Bethune-Cookman last week. … The last time Grambling State won a road conference game was Nov. 16, 2019. The Tigers beat Mississippi Valley State 40-0. … Douglas Thomas leads Alabama A&M with three sacks. … Grambling State linebacker Lewis Mathews ranks sixth nationally and first in the SWAC in total tackles with 53.
--
No. 8 (FCS) Jackson State at Alabama State
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Jackson State (4-0, 2-0 SWAC), Alabama State (3-2, 1-1 SWAC)
The series: Jackson State leads 25-14
The lowdown: Jackson State has scored 49 or more points in three of its four games. The exception was a 16-3 win over Tennessee State. … Outside of its game at UCLA, Alabama State had held its other four opponents to 24 points or less. … Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders is completing nearly 75% of his passes for almost 1,400 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception. … The Hornets have had six players attempt at least one pass this season. They’ve combined to throw for 1,000 yards, five touchdowns and five picks.
--
Middle Tennessee at UAB
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: Stadium
Records: Middle Tennessee (3-2, 0-1 C-USA), UAB (2-2, 0-1)
The series: Tied 4-4
The lowdown: With last week’s loss at Rice, UAB has now alternated between wins and losses. … Middle Tennessee had its three-game win streak snapped last week thanks to its loss to UTSA. … DeWayne McBride leads the Blazers with 521 rushing yards (6.9 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. … Blue Raiders quarterback Chase Cunningham threw for 368 yards against UTSA. He became the first Middle Tennessee quarterback to throw for 300 or more yards in back-to-back weeks since 2016. … Former Muscle Shoals linebacker Jackson Bratton has eight tackles and a quarterback hurry in four games for UAB.
--
No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC), Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1)
The series: Ole Miss leads 54-40-2
The lowdown: The last time Ole Miss started 5-0 and didn’t have to vacate any wins was 1962. … Vanderbilt is looking for its first conference win since it beat Missouri on Oct. 19, 2019. … The Rebels are one of three teams — Kansas and Duke (you read that right) — to have three players with four or more rushing touchdowns. … Commodores receiver Will Sheppard has caught 26 passes for 365 yards and seven touchdowns in five games. … Ole Miss has won three straight against Vanderbilt. The longest win streak in the series was 19 by the Commodores from 1894-1938.
--
Southern Miss at Troy
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 Sun Belt), Troy (3-2, 1-1)
The series: Southern Miss leads 8-3
The lowdown: This is the first time Troy and Southern Miss have played in back-to-back seasons since 1939-40 that capped a stretch of six straight seasons. … Both teams are on two-game winning streaks. … Jarret Doege came off the bench last week for an injured Gunnar Watson to throw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in Troy’s win at Western Kentucky. Trojans coach Jon Sumral said Watson is probable for Saturday’s game. … Jakarius Caston (20 catches, 262 yards, 3 TDs) and Jason Brownlee (11, 225, 2) are the Golden Eagles’ only two receivers with more than seven catches and 100 yards.
--
South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC), Kentucky (4-1, 1-1)
The series: South Carolina leads 18-14-1
The lowdown: Kentucky has won seven of the last 10 meetings. … All three of South Carolina’s SEC opponents have been ranked. The Gamecocks lost the first two by a combined score of 92-37. … Kentucky suffered its loss last week after quarterback Will Levis was strip-sacked with 51 seconds left. The Wildcats began the play at the Ole Miss 12-yard line. … South Carolina will have a bye week after this game. … Kentucky has held its last nine opponents to 23 points or fewer. The Wildcats are 8-1 in that stretch.
