Vanderbilt at Wake Forest
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
TV: ACCN
Records: Vanderbilt (2-0), Wake Forest (1-0)
The series: Vanderbilt leads 10-7.
The lowdown: The Commodores have the edge in the series on the field and in the classroom. Vanderbilt is ranked as the 13th-best university in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. Wake Forest is 29th. … The Commodores are 2-0 for the second straight season under third-year coach Clark Lea. … The Demon Deacons beat Elon 37-17 last week, while Vanderbilt topped Alabama A&M 47-17. … Wake Forest is 3-0 against SEC teams under coach Dave Clawson. The Demon Deacons defeated Texas A&M in 2017 and Vanderbilt and Missouri last year.
--
Troy at No. 15 Kansas State
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: FS1
Records: Troy (1-0), Kansas State (1-0)
The series: K-State leads 1-0.
The lowdown: Troy’s Kimani Vidal ran for a school-record 248 yards in last week’s 48-30 win over Stephen F. Austin. He carried 25 times. … The previous record was 244 by Eddie Brundidge vs. Valdosta State in 1984. … Vidal has at least 200 yards in three of his last five games. … Reddy Steward’s 45-yard interception-return touchdown gave the Trojans a 14-0 lead in the game’s first three minutes. He has three in his career, which is tied for the most in Troy history. … Troy’s 12 straight wins is the school’s longest since 1987-88 and is the second longest in the nation, behind Georgia’s 18. … Kansas State beat the Trojans 41-5 in 2003, which was Troy’s third Division I-A season. … The Trojans are 8-9 vs. current members of the Big 12, though six of those wins are over first-year Big 12 member Central Florida.
--
Ball State at No. 1 Georgia
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Ball State (0-1), Georgia (1-0)
The series: First meeting.
The lowdown: This will be the second trying opponent for the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs in as many weeks. Georgia beat UT Martin 48-7 in its season opener. … Ball State lost 44-14 to another SEC East team in Kentucky. … This is the second time the Cardinals have opened the season against back-to-back SEC opponents. They opened the 2001 season at Auburn and then played at Kentucky. They lost both. … UGA's Carson Beck completed 21 of 31 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown in his first start last week. He also rushed for a score. … Ball State is receiving $1.6 million for the game.
--
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Eastern Kentucky (0-1), Kentucky (1-0)
The series: Kentucky leads 5-0.
The lowdown: Following a hard-fought matchup — 44-14 — against the MAC’s Ball State, Kentucky figured it would drop down and host FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky for Week 2. … The Colonels began their season with a 66-13 drubbing from Cincinnati, one of the newly minted Big 12 teams. … Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky last met in 2017, which ended in a 27-16 win for the Wildcats. But 2015 provided the most drama with the Colonels taking the game into overtime before losing 34-27. … UK's Ray Davis ranks sixth in the FBS among active players in career rushing yards with 2,609.
--
Samford at Western Carolina
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Samford (1-0), Western Carolina (0-1)
The series: Samford leads 17-3.
The lowdown: This is both teams’ Southern Conference opener. … Michael Hiers was 28-of-35 passing for 375 yards and five touchdowns in Samford’s season-opening 69-14 win over Shorter last week. … The Bulldogs, after punting on their opening possession, rolled off touchdowns on their next seven. The longest possession time of those seven was 2:56 over 59 yards. The next longest were two 1:15s that covered 64 and 61 yards. … Samford finished with 560 yards offense, averaging 7.3 yards per play. … Meanwhile, the Catamounts opened with a heftier opponent and lost 56-13 at Arkansas. … Western Carolina threw four interceptions with the last returned 85 yards for a touchdown for Arkansas’ final points. … The Catamounts kicked a final-play 33-yard field goal to pull within 43. The line was 37.5.
--
No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
Records: Ole Miss (1-0), Tulane (1-0)
The series: Ole Miss leads 42-28. (Ole Miss vacated two wins.)
The lowdown: This will be Ole Miss’ first trip to Tulane since 2012. … The Rebels have won 12 straight in the series going back to 1989. The Green Wave’s longest winning streak is also 12 — between 1919 and 1939. … Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin named Jaxson Dart the team’s starting quarterback following his performance in the season opener against Mercer. Dart completed 18 of 23 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns. … Michael Pratt completed 14 of 15 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 37-17 over South Alabama.
--
No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami (Fla.)
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ABC
Records: Texas A&M (1-0), Miami (1-0)
The series: Series tied 2-2.
The lowdown: Three of the four meetings have occurred since 2007. The first one was in 1944. … Texas A&M won last season’s high-scoring affair 17-9. … Jimbo Fisher is 8-1 all-time against Miami. Seven of those wins came during Fisher’s time at Florida State. … The Hurricanes won the matchup to determine the top Miami school last week. They beat their name counterparts from Ohio 38-7. … The Aggies rolled past New Mexico 52-10. … Conner Weigman’s five touchdown passes were the most in regulation by a Texas A&M QB since Johnny Manziel against Mississippi State in 2013.
--
Kent State at Arkansas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Kent State (0-1), Arkansas (1-0)
The series: First meeting.
The lowdown: After putting a 56-13 beatdown on the FCS’ Western Carolina, Arkansas scheduled its first home game against a foe from the powerhouse Mid-American Conference. … Kent State suffered a 56-6 loss last week against the Big 12’s Central Florida. … The Golden Flashes’ defensive coordinator, Dave Duggan, was the head coach of the Cologne Centurions of NFL Europe from 2006-07. Per Kent State, he is the only reported college coach who was a head coach in the former league. … According to the Record-Courier in Kent, Ohio, Arkansas is paying the Golden Flashes $1.6 million to come visit. UCF paid Kent State $900,000 for last week’s game.
--
Southeastern Louisiana at South Alabama
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: SE Louisiana (0-1), South Alabama (0-1)
The series: First meeting.
The lowdown: South Alabama is 7-7 all-time in home openers. … The Jaguars ran for 75 yards and suffered five turnovers in last week’s 37-17 loss at Tulane. Carter Bradley was 23-of-30 passing for 190 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. … Tulane’s Michael Pratt was 14-of-15 for 294 yards and four TDs. Three of the TDs covered at least 47 yards. … USA has a 6-0 record against teams from the Southland Conference. … Southeastern lost 48-7 at Mississippi State in its opener. The Lions had 208 yards offense and gave up 525.
--
UAB at Georgia Southern
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: UAB (1-0), Georgia Southern (1-0)
The series: UAB leads 1-0.
The lowdown: Georgia Southern is 210-48 at its Paulson Stadium. The 81.4 home winning percentage ranks fourth in the FBS. The top three: Alabama (292-54-3, 84.1%), Boise State (282-61, 82.2%) and Oklahoma (419-89-15, 81.5%). Marshall (177-41, 81.3%) is fifth. … The Eagles have won 31 of their last 32 non-conference home games, losing in 2021 to No. 14 BYU. … Jacob Zeno was 38-of-41 passing for 291 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 35-6 win over North Carolina A&T. The 38 completions set a school record with 13 players catching at least one pass. … GSU’s Jalen White ran for 125 yards in last week’s 34-0 win over The Citadel. … Last week, Georgia Southern allowed 14 yards passing and UAB gave up 16 yards. Those were the fewest yards passing in the nation.
--
Miles at Alabama State
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
TV: N/A
Records: Miles (1-0), ASU (1-0)
The series: ASU leads 26-0-1.
The lowdown: Alabama State’s Colton Adams, after totaling 12 tackles in last week’s 14-10 win over Southern, was named the SWAC’s defensive player of the week. … Miles won 37-24 at Lane in last week’s season opener. Its quarterback — identified as just “#12” on the boxscore at Miles’ website — was 18-of-21 passing for 271 yards and four touchdowns. There is no No. 12 on the roster on Miles’ site. Miles led 34-3 midway through the third quarter. … The Hornets’ only blemish in the series with Miles was in the first meeting. In 1921, the teams tied 7-7. … Only five meetings have been decided by single digits: 1971 (7-0), 1972 (26-21), 1973 (18-14), 2021 (14-13 in overtime) and 2022 (21-13).
--
Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Jacksonville State (2-0), Coastal Carolina (0-1)
The series: JSU leads 1-0.
The lowdown: The Gamecocks beat the Chanticleers 27-26 last year. Coastal missed a 51-yard field goal in the final two minutes. … JSU, which was 40-of-45 in the red zone last season, is 7-for-7 through two games this year, all rushing touchdowns. … Logan Smothers was 13-of-17 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville State’s 49-3 win over East Tennessee State last weekend. … Coastal’s Clayton Isbell intercepted three passes in a 27-13 loss at UCLA. He’s a transfer from Utah.
--
Lane at Alabama A&M
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: NA
Records: Lane (0-1), Alabama A&M (0-1)
The series: First meeting.
The lowdown: A&M’s Xavier Lankford was 11-of-22 passing for 105 yards with a 62-yard touchdown to Terrell Gardner in last week’s 47-13 loss at Vanderbilt. … Victor Barbosa scored the game’s first points with a 21-yard field goal and the game’s final points with a 29-yard kick. … The Bulldogs gave up 461 yards offense. … In Lane’s 37-24 loss to Miles last week, Polo Solomon was 25-of-39 passing for 361 yards and two touchdowns. He found Anthony Evelyn nine times for 157 yards, including a 61-yard fourth-quarter touchdown.
--
Middle Tennessee State at Missouri
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: MTSU (0-1), Missouri (1-0)
The series: Series tied 1-1.
The lowdown: It will likely be a rough first couple of weeks for the Blue Raiders, but they will be paid handsomely enough. After getting $1.6 million to take a loss at Alabama last Saturday, Middle Tennessee is slated to earn $1 million from Missouri. … The Blue Raiders did win the last meeting between the teams. They came out with a 51-45 win in Columbia in 2016. … The Tigers beat South Dakota from the FCS last week 35-10. … The last time Middle Tennessee opened against back-to-back SEC foes was in 2002. Alabama and Tennessee were the opponents.
--
Grambling at No. 14 LSU
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Grambling (0-1), LSU (0-1)
The series: First meeting.
The lowdown: It takes less than four hours to drive from one school to the other. … The matchup comes a year after LSU hosted Southern for the first time. … This will be a feel-good game for LSU after the Tigers suffered a season-opening loss to Florida State for the second straight year. LSU was outscored 31-7 in the second half Sunday. The Tigers’ seven points came in the fourth quarter. … Grambling lost to Hampton 35-31 in the Brick City Classic in New Jersey last week. … Grambling is now 3-9 under coach Hue Jackson.
--
McNeese at Florida
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
Records: McNeese (0-1), Florida (0-1)
The series: First meeting.
The lowdown: McNeese has beaten Florida once in six meetings — between baseball and softball. The Gators’ softball program is responsible for the loss. … Florida is giving McNeese $500,000 for the game, which might be money well spent after the Gators lost to Utah 24-11. … The Cowboys lost 52-34 to Tarleton State last week. They had won three straight games to end last season. … Florida is 68-17-4 all-time against FCS opponents, including 22-1 since 1981. … The Gators last lost a home opener in 1989. That was against Ole Miss.
--
Arizona at Mississippi State
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Arizona (1-0), Mississippi State (1-0)
The series: Mississippi State leads 1-0.
The lowdown: Mississippi State won last season’s meeting 39-17. … Arizona is 1-6-1 all-time against SEC opponents, and 0-6-1 on the road. The win came against Auburn in 1976. … The Bulldogs beat Southeastern Louisiana 48-7 a week ago, while the Wildcats topped Northern Arizona 38-3. It was the fewest points Arizona had given up in a season opener since 2013 when it shut out — drumroll, please — Northern Arizona. … Jo’Quavious Marks ran for a career-high 127 yards for the Bulldogs last week. He was MSU's first 100-yard rusher since Kylin Hill in 2019.
--
Furman at South Carolina
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
2022 records: Furman (1-0), South Carolina (0-1)
The series: South Carolina leads 28-20-1.
The lowdown: Furman’s defensive line might feel a bit more confident coming into the game after South Carolina gave up nine sacks in last week’s loss to North Carolina. … Furman’s mascot is the Paladins. For those wondering, that is a knight on a horse. The Paladins don’t like purple being added in front of Paladins, per their game notes. … This is just the third meeting between the programs since 1982 after Furman beat South Carolina that year 28-23. … The Paladins have lost their last seven against FBS opponents and are 0-8 against the SEC since beating Vanderbilt in 1963.
