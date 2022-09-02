Sam Houston State at No. 6 Texas A&M
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
2021 records: Sam Houston State (11-1, 6-0 WAC-ASUN) Texas A&M (8-4, 4-4 SEC)
The series: Texas A&M leads 12-0
The lowdown: Texas A&M has hosted nine of the previous meetings, including the last six. The last time Sam Houston State hosted was in 1935. … The is the last FCS season for the Bearkats. They are set to move to Conference USA in 2023. … Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher named Haynes King his starting quarterback. King started the opener last year, but broke his leg in the second game. … Sam Houston State’s loss was to Montana State in the FCS quarterfinals. … Texas A&M is 15-2 in season openers at home since 2000 and 8-2 since joining the SEC in 2012.
--
Davidson at Jacksonville State
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Davidson (0-0), Jacksonville State (1-0)
The series: Jacksonville State leads 1-0
The lowdown: The teams played in 2021 with Jacksonville State beating Davidson 49-14 in the spring FCS playoffs. … The Gamecocks beat FCS 10th-ranked Stephen F. Austin 42-17 last week. … The Wildcats went 3-3 in road games last season. … The last time Jacksonville State lost a home opener was 2005. That was by two points. … Davidson is predicted to win the Pioneer Football League — the nation’s only non-scholarship FCS conference. … Gamecocks quarterback Zion Webb ran for three touchdowns in last week’s win. … Dylan Sparks ran for 917 yards and nine scores for Davidson in 2021.
--
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oregon
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Atlanta
TV: ABC
2021 records: Georgia (14-1, 9-1 SEC), Oregon (10-7, 7-2 Pac-12)
The series: Georgia leads 1-0
The lowdown: The Bulldogs and Ducks will play each other for the first time since 1977. Georgia won that matchup in Athens. … Former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is now the Ducks coach after Mario Cristobal figured Miami (Florida) would be the better gig. … Georgia has three returning starters — OLB Nolan Smith and DBs Kelee Rings and Christopher Smith — to a defense that allowed a shade more than 10 points last season. The other eight? They were drafted. … Oregon has not officially named a starting quarterback yet, but it appears former Auburn QB Bo Nix in line to start.
--
No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
2021 records: Cincinnati (13-1, 8-0 American), Arkansas (9-4, 4-4 SEC)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Cincinnati is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance from last season, the first Group of 5 school to do so. … Arkansas won five of its final six games to end last season, including a win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl. … This is the first time the Razorbacks open the season at home against a ranked opponent. … The Bearcats lost their top passer (Desmond Ridder), rusher (Jerome Ford) and receiver (Alec Pierce). … Cincinnati is 6-9 against ranked teams under Luke Fickell. … Arkansas finished first in the SEC and among Power 5 programs in rushing last season. The Razorbacks averaged almost 228 yards per game.
--
Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
2021 records: Troy (5-7, 3-5 Sun Belt), Ole Miss (10-3, 6-2 SEC)
The series: Ole Miss leads 1-0 (but was vacated due to NCAA sanctions)
The lowdown: Technically the first meeting in the series, but technically not. … The last time Ole Miss and Troy played in 2013, the Rebels set a school record for total yards offense. … This will be just the second season opener at home for Ole Miss in the last five years. … Former Kentucky defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall is Troy's new coach. He was an assistant when Troy posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016-17. … The Rebels are among the teams keeping their new starting quarterback a surprise. It’ll either be Luke Altmyer or Jaxson Dart. … Troy is 2-28 all-time against ranked opponents. The last win came against LSU in 2017.
--
Nicholls at South Alabama
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
2021 records: Nicholls (6-5, 5-3 Southland), South Alabama (5-7, 2-6 Sun Belt)
The series: South Alabama leads 3-0
The lowdown: This is the first meeting between the programs since 2016. South Alabama beat Nicholls 41-40 in overtime that year. … The Colonels will have a new starting quarterback after the departure of Lindsey Scott, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and nine scores last year and threw for more than 2,000 yards with 16 TDs. … The Jaguars will try to replace Jalen Tolbert’s production. The receiver caught 84 passes for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. He’s now with the Dallas Cowboys. … South Alabama lost its last four games last season and five of its final six.
--
Miles at Alabama State
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Miles (0-0), Alabama State (1-0)
The series: Alabama State 25-0-1
The lowdown: Alabama State barely beat Miles last season, needing overtime for the 14-13 finish. … The one tie in the series was the first meeting in 1921. … The Hornets beat Howard 23-13 last weekend in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta. … Sam Shade is the new coach at Miles. Shade coached at Pinson Valley High last season and served as an assistant for the Cleveland Browns, Georgia State and Samford. … This will be a final tuneup (maybe) for Alabama State before it travels to play UCLA next week.
--
No. 7 Utah at Florida
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
2021 records: Utah (10-4, 8-1 Pac-12), Florida (6-7, 2-6 SEC)
The series: Florida leads 1-0
The lowdown: This is the first meeting between the programs since 1977. Florida won the inaugural game of the series 38-29 in Gainesville. … This will be the first time Utah has faced an SEC opponent since beating Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl. … Billy Napier will be making his Gators debut. He went 40-12 with three 10-plus win seasons in four years at Louisiana-Lafayette. … Utah is tied for Florida’s highest-ranked opening week opponent. The Gators played No. 7 Houston in 1969. … Tavion Thomas led the Utes with 1,108 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns last season. … Anthony Richardson opens the year as Florida’s starting QB.
--
Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
2021 records: Miami (7-6, 5-3 MAC), Kentucky (10-3, 5-3 SEC)
The series: Kentucky leads 8-4-1
The lowdown: The last six meetings between the schools have gone in threes. Kentucky has won the previous trio — 1991, 2009, 2013 — while Miami took the games in 1920, 1974 and 1979. The tie? 1917. … Wildcats coach Mark Stoops is one victory away from tying Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most wins in program history with 60. … The Redhawks lost its only game against a Power 5 school last season, falling to Minnesota 31-26. … Kentucky is coming off its second 10-win season in the last four years and was just the fourth in school history … This is the first of two MAC schools the Wildcats are supposed to play. They host Northern Illinois on Sept. 24.
--
Elon at Vanderbilt
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Elon (0-0), Vanderbilt (1-0)
The series: Vanderbilt leads 1-0
The lowdown: Vanderbilt beat Hawai’i on the road last week 63-10. It was the most points the Commodores have scored since putting 63 on Davidson in 1969. … It was the fifth time Vanderbilt totaled more than 600 yards offense since 1996. … This is the lone FBS opponent on the Phoenix’s schedule. … Elon was 4-2 in road games last season. … Vanderbilt was 1-6 in home games in 2021, including a loss to East Tennessee State. The Commodores are 1-11 the past two years. … Vanderbilt last began a season 2-0 in 2018. … A win would be the Phoenix’s first against an FBS opponent.
--
Memphis at Mississippi State
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
2021 records: Memphis (6-6, 3-5 American), Mississippi State (7-6, 4-4 SEC)
The series: Mississippi State leads 33-12
The lowdown: Memphis won the matchup 31-29 last season. The Tigers overcame a 17-7 halftime deficit. It snapped a 12-game losing streak in the series. … Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for the third-most yards in SEC history last season with 4,739. The two ahead of him played two more games. … The Bulldogs are 7-0 under Mike Leach when scoring at least 30 points and 8-2 when scoring first. … Last season was Memphis’ first non-winning season since 2013. … The Tigers currently have nine redshirt sophomores or younger listed as starters on their depth chart. … Mississippi State was one of four teams to rank inside the top 25 nationally in both total offense and total defense last year.
--
Georgia State at South Carolina
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
2021 records: Georgia State (8-5, 6-2 Sun Belt), South Carolina (7-6, 3-5 SEC)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Georgia State capped last season by winning four straight and seven of its last eight. … South Carolina traded losses and wins over its final 10 games. … Panthers coach Shawn Elliot spent seven seasons as the Gamecocks offensive line coach and served as the interim coach when Steve Spurrier retired in 2015. … Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler will start for South Carolina. Rattler went 15-2 for the Sooner and threw for nearly 4,600 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 picks. … Darren Grainger threw for 1,715 yards and rushed for another 660 last season for Georgia State.
--
LSU vs. Florida State
Where: New Orleans
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday
TV: ABC
Records: LSU (0-0), Florida State (1-0)
The series: Florida State leads 7-2
The lowdown: This will be Brian Kelly’s LSU debut. … Florida State beat FCS-opponent Duquesne last week 44-7. … The Seminoles had three players top the 100-yard rushing mark — Treshaun Ward (127), Trey Benson (105) and Lawrance Toafili (101). … The Tigers ended their 2021 campaign losing six of their last nine games. It was their first losing season since 1999. … Since LSU is opting to be secretive about its starting quarterback — because, you know, competitive advantage or whatnot — it will be the 19th time in the last 25 years the program will have a new starting quarterback for the season opener.
— David Glovach
