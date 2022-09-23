Kent State at No. 1 Georgia
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Kent State (1-2), Georgia (3-0)
The series: Georgia leads 1-0
The lowdown: Georgia won the first meeting of the series 56-3 in 1998 behind Quincy Carter and Champ Bailey. Head coach Kirby Smart was a defensive back on that team. … This will be the third Power 5 team on Kent State’s schedule. The Golden Flashes played at Washington and then Oklahoma to open the season. … The Bulldogs have won 13 straight home games. … Kent State likes to vary up its uniform combos during the season, never wearing the same one twice. The Golden FlashES will have a gold helmet and white pants and jerseys Saturday. They’re 0-3 wearing that set.
--
Bowling Green at Mississippi State
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Bowling Green (1-2), Mississippi State (2-1)
The series: Mississippi State leads 1-0
The lowdown: Mississippi State will wear new uniforms to honor former players Frank Dowsing Jr. and Robert Bell, the school's first Black players, for the 50th anniversary of their senior seasons. … Bowling Green is coming off its second straight overtime game. The Falcons lost to Eastern Kentucky in seven OTs and then beat Marshall in a single extra period last week. … The programs last played in 2013 with the Bulldogs squeaking out a 21-20 win. … Mississippi State is one of six teams — N.C. State, Wake Forest, Illinois, Indiana and Wyoming — that has two wins against opponents with a winning record.
--
Western Carolina at No. 22 (FCS) Samford
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Western Carolina (2-1, 0-0 SoCon), Samford (2-1, 0-0)
The series: Samford leads 16-3
The lowdown: Western Carolina’s wins in the series came in 1696, 2015 and 2017. … The programs have played every year (except for 2020 due to COVID-19) since 2008. … Each team has lost to FBS programs from Georgia. Samford fell to UGA, while Western Carolina lost to Georgia Tech. … The Bulldogs beat Tennessee Tech last week with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Smith to Michael Hiers with 26 seconds left. … Catamounts coach Kerwin Bell is going for his 100th win as a college coach. He won 66 games with Jacksonville and 27 with Valdosta State.
--
Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Tulsa (2-1), Ole Miss (3-0)
The series: Tulsa leads 3-0
The lowdown: This is the first meeting between the team since the 1964 Bluebonnet Bowl. The Golden Hurricane won that game 14-7. … Ole Miss has been shut out twice in the series — 26-0 in 1932 and 47-0 in 1944. … This will be the first time the series will be played in Oxford. … The Rebels haven’t trailed at any point in their first three games. Although, those were against Troy, Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech. … Both teams are averaging 43 points per game. After losing to Wyoming in double overtime in the season opener, Tulsa beat Northern Illinois and Jacksonville State.
--
Jacksonville State at Nicholls State
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Jacksonville State (3-1), Nicholls State (0-3)
The series: Jacksonville State leads 9-6
The lowdown: Jacksonville State and Nicholls State used to be conference foes in two different leagues. They competed against each other in the Gulf South from 1972-78 and the Southland Football League from 1996-2002. … Two of the Colonels’ losses came against FBS opponents. They opened the season at South Alabama and played at Louisiana-Monroe the week after. … The Gamecocks were routed 54-17 by Tulsa last Saturday. … This matchup will conclude a three-game road swing for Jacksonville State. … Nicholls State has been held to 16 points or fewer in each of its first three games.
--
Prairie View A&M at Alabama State
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Records: Prairie View A&M (2-1, 1-0 SWAC), Alabama State (2-1, 0-0)
The series: Alabama State leads 25-11-1
The lowdown: Prairie View A&M has won seven straight in the series. The programs didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic. … Alabama State is coming off a bye week after its 45-7 loss at UCLA. … The Panthers lost to now-FCS No. 7 Incarnate Word. … This begins an eight-game stretch against SWAC opponents for Alabama State. … The Hornets’ top three receivers — Isaiah Scott, La’Vontae Shenault and Darius Edmonds — are all averaging 17 yards or more per catch. … Ahmad Antoine leads Prairie View with 213 rushing yards (5.8 yards per carry).
--
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Alabama A&M (0-3, 0-0 SWAC), Florida A&M (1-2, 0-1)
The series: Florida A&M leads 14-2
The lowdown: This is the first time Alabama A&M and Florida A&M have played each other in back-to-back seasons since 1978-79. … The Bulldogs’ two victories in the series came in 1971 and 1979. Both were by five points or less. … The Rattlers’ losses came against North Carolina and FCS No. 11 Jackson State. Florida A&M managed to score fewer points against Jackson State than it did at UNC. … Alabama A&M scored on its first drive at Austin Peay last week, but then came up empty the other 11 times it had the ball.
--
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Arlington, Texas
TV: ESPN
Records: Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 SEC), Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0)
The series: Arkansas leads 42-33-2
The lowdown: This is the 79th edition of the Southwest Classic. … This is the first time Arkansas has spent consecutive weeks in the AP Top 10 since 2012. … Max Johnson made his first start for Texas A&M last week against Miami. The LSU transfer was 10-for-20 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown. … The Aggies still finished with 17 points for the second straight week. … The Razorbacks survived a scare from former coach Bobby Petrino and Missouri State to win 38-27. … This begins a stretch of seven straight SEC games for Texas A&M.
--
Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
Records: Northern Illinois (1-2), Kentucky (3-0)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Kentucky finds itself ranked inside the AP Top 10 in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 1977. … Northern Illinois is playing its second straight SEC opponent. The Huskies lost 38-28 to Vanderbilt last week. … The Wildcats have won 18 consecutive nonconference games. … This is also Kentucky’s last game against a non-Power 5 opponent. … Kentucky’s defense has held its last seven opponents to 21 points or less. … Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi was injured against Vanderbilt. Lombardi could play Saturday. It might be Ethan Hampton or both. … A win would have the Wildcats 4-0 for the third time since 2018.
--
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Louisiana Tech (1-2), South Alabama (2-1)
The series: Louisiana Tech leads 2-0
The lowdown: Both of Louisiana Tech’s losses came on the road. Then again, they were to Missouri in the season opener and No. 4 Clemson last week. … South Alabama lost at UCLA on a last-second field goal. The Jaguars led by eight points after three quarters, but only had two possessions in the fourth. … Parker McNeil has started the past two games at quarterback for the Bulldogs, but he’s completing less than 54% of his passes. … La’Damian Webb has rushed for 313 yards and five touchdowns for South Alabama this season.
--
Marshall at Troy
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: NFLN
Records: Marshall (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), Troy (1-2, 0-1)
The series: Marshall leads 3-2
The lowdown: Troy found itself on the wrong end of what’s been dubbed Miracle on the Mountain Part II after App State receiver Christan Horn caught a deflected pass as time expired for the game-winning touchdown. … Marshall lost to Bowling Green in overtime after upsetting Notre Dame the week before. … The last time the programs met was 2004. … The Trojans won the two previous two meetings. … This will be the Thundering Herd's first Sun Belt game after moving over from Conference USA. … Troy has been held to 60 rushing yards or less in each of its first three games.
--
New Mexico at LSU
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: New Mexico (2-1), LSU (2-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: LSU is looking for its third straight win after losing its season opener to Florida State. … The last time New Mexico beat a current member of the SEC was 2005 — when Missouri was part of the Big 12. … Tigers quarterback Jaylen Daniels threw for 200 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 100 yards and a score last week against Mississippi State. … This will be the next-to-last non-conference game for both teams. LSU still has UAB, while New Mexico has New Mexico State.
--
Charlotte at South Carolina
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
Records: Charlotte (1-3), South Carolina (1-2)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: South Carolina comes in having lost back-to-back games against ranked opponents — then-No. 16 Arkansas and No. 1 Georgia. … Charlotte snapped a six-game losing streak (dating to last season) by beating Georgia State last Saturday. … The Gamecocks have never lost to a Conference USA opponent. They own an 11-0-1 record with the tie coming against Louisiana Tech in 1991. … The 49ers have played eight games against Power 5 teams since moving up to the FBS in 2015. They have a 1-7 record. The win was against Duke in 2020.
