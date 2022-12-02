Coastal Carolina at Troy
What: Sun Belt Conference championship game
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: Coastal Carolina (9-2), Troy (10-2)
The series: Coastal leads 3-2
The lowdown: Troy has won six Sun Belt Conference championships, which is tied for the most in league history. … Coastal Carolina has won one Sun Belt title since starting play in the conference in 2018. … Troy has won nine straight since a last-play loss at Appalachian State. The Trojans last won 10 straight when they opened the 1995 season with 11 victories. … The Trojans have reached 11 wins seven times, most recently in 2017. … The Chanticleers, after jumping into the AP Top 25 for the first time, responded with their biggest loss of the season last week. No. 23 Coastal Carolina mustered a season-low 183 yards offense and fell 47-7 at James Madison. … Troy’s Kimani Vidal, with 242 two weeks ago against Louisiana-Monroe and 208 yards last week at Arkansas State, is just the second player in school history to reach 200 in multiple games in the same season. Eddie Brundidge did it in 1986, also in consecutive games. … Vidal has 11 runs of at least 12 yards in the last two games. He had 11 in the season’s first 10 games. … Troy linebacker Carlton Martial, a former walk-on, sits at 554 career tackles, the most in FBS history, entering his final home game. … Coastal’s Grayson McCall has completed 69% of his passes for 2,314 yards with 21 touchdowns against one interception. … Grayson threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns in Coastal’s 35-28 home win over Troy last season.
--
Southeastern Louisiana at Samford
What: Second round of FCS playoffs
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: SE Louisiana (9-3), Samford (10-1)
The series: SE Louisiana leads 2-1
The lowdown: Samford had a first-round playoff bye and is the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA playoffs. … The Bulldogs won their first outright Southern Conference championship and lost only to Georgia. … Southeastern Louisiana beat Idaho 45-42 in the first round, surviving a 39-yard field-goal attempt with 11 seconds remaining. … The Lions are in the second round for the third time in four years. … Southeastern Louisiana has won six straight since a three-point loss to Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lions opened the season with losses at FBS Louisiana-Lafayette and Florida Atlantic. … Samford quarterback Michael Hiers was the unanimous Southern Conference offensive player of the year. He has completed 77% of his passes for 3,290 yards and 35 touchdowns. … Hiers is one TD pass shy of the school record set by Delvin Hodges in 2016. … Samford quarterbacks have won SoCon offensive honors five times in seven years. He joins Hodges (2016-18) and Liam Welch (2020). … Samford’s Chris Hatcher was the unanimous SoCon coach of the year. … Southeastern’s Frank Scelfo was the Southland Conference coach of the year after leading the Lions to their first league title since 2014 and third in school history. … Samford’s 10-1 regular season was its best since 1991 when the Bulldogs advanced to the playoff semifinals and finished 12-2. … The teams last met in 2013. Southeastern Louisiana led 34-14 early in the fourth quarter and left Homewood a 34-31 victor.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.