Decatur Heritage traveled to Colbert Heights on Thursday desperately needing a win to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, they didn’t bring the win home after Colbert Heights took a 20-13 victory.
The Class 1A, Region 7 standings have Decatur Heritage in a three-way tie with Cedar Bluff and Gaylesville for the fourth playoff spot. Total wins by opponents you have defeated is the key to breaking the tie. Colbert Heights’ three wins would have been a big pickup for Decatur Heritage, which is looking to stretch its streak of playoff appearances to nine.
Decatur Heritage (4-6) scored first on Jaxson Thomas’ 51-yard run with 6:31 left in the first quarter. The PAT failed leaving the score at 6-0.
Colbert Heights (4-6) scored four minutes later on a 42-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats made their PAT to make the score 7-6. That was the score after the first quarter ended and at halftime.
The first half saw Decatur Heritage get pass interceptions from Willis Orr and Nash Thomas.
Colbert Heights got its next score on a 4-yard run with 5:44 left in the third quarter. The PAT failed leaving the Wildcats with a 13-6 that stood going into the fourth quarter. A 15-yard touchdown run put Colbert Heights up 20-6 with 9:56 to play.
Decatur Heritage scored its final touchdown with 8:07 left on quarterback Bo Solley’s 20-yard scramble.
• Falkville 30, Winston County 20: The Blue Devils prepared for the state playoffs with a come-from-behind victory at Winston County.
Falkville trailed 14-0 in the first half and 20-8 heading into the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Caden Burnett led the comeback with two touchdowns passes and a touchdown run in the final quarter.
Winston County’s final possession ended with an interception by Falkville’s Isaiah Warnick. It was his second in the game and 11th for the season.
Falkville (6-4) now looks to the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Blue Devils host Collinsville at Burl Vest Stadium.
The Blue Devils got it going in the fourth quarter. Falkville cut the lead to 20-15 early in the fourth quarter when Burnett connected with Kole Fitzgerald on a 30-yard touchdown pass. The PAT trimmed the lead to 20-15 with 10:51 left to play.
The Blue Devils got the ball back right away when they recovered an onside kick. Less than two minutes later they took the lead for the first time on Burnett’s 33-yard pass to Landon Powers. Burnett to Warnick on the PAT put Falkville up 23-20.
Falkville stretched the lead to 30-20 on Burnett’s 1-yard run with 5:56 to play. Warnick’s second interception with 1:22 left allowed the Blue Devils to run out the clock.
• Central-Florence 49, Ardmore 41: The host Wildcats outscored the visiting Tigers 28-20 in the second half to win an offensive shootout.
The loss ends Ardmore’s season at 3-7. The Tigers were eliminated from the playoffs last week with a 49-22 loss to East Limestone.
Ardmore’s Justin Cloverdale had touchdown runs of 8 and 11 yards. Also finding the end zone for Ardmore was Thomas Gholston from 12 yards out and Hayden Durham from six yards out.
The Tigers also scored through the air on a 37-yard pass from Brayden Hillis to Skyler Jean and a three-yard pass from Durham to Tyler Thomas.
