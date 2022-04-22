ATHENS — Katie Bracken threw a one-hitter and homered to lead the Austin softball team to a 4-0 win over Athens on Thursday.
The game matched two of the top teams in the area, with Austin entering the game ranked third in Class 7A and Athens ranked second in Class 6A.
Bracken dominated the high-powered Athens offense and struck out 10. Arden Breedlove went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI for the Black Bears.
Molly Gilbert singled to account for Athens’ hit.
• Hartselle 8, Huntsville 1: Zoey Crawford threw an eight-hitter for for Class 6A No. 1 Hartselle. She struck out two.
Karsi Lentz doubles and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Brylie Singleton added two RBIs.
• Hatton 5, West Morgan 2: Kailyn Quails homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Hatton.
The Hornets scored a run in the top of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Bradyn Mitchell pitched six innings for the win. She allowed two runs on two hits with six strikeouts.
Kylei Russell had a double and one RBI for West Morgan.
• Priceville 6, West Point 5: Kirsten Segars singled home Kelsey Green and Kaitlin Barber in the bottom of the seventh inning for Priceville.
Bentley Black led Priceville at the plate with four hits. Kylie Hendrix pitched a complete game.
• Falkville 15, Tanner 0: Allie Smith and Hope McClanahan combined to pitch a three-inning no-hitter for Falkville.
Smith pitched two innings for the win. McClanahan struck out the side to close out the game for the Blue Devils.
Hanah Tillman hit a grand slam for Falkville and Abby Grace Tomlin homered and drove in three runs. Ellie Lorance and Ellie Cate Hill each drove in a pair of runs.
• Brewer 5, Madison County 3: Brie Voss homered, singled and drove in two runs to lead Brewer.
Bronwyn Borden worked a complete game and allowed two earn runs, and struck out six.
• Elkmont 12, Athens Bible 1: Lily Lowery tripled and three RBIs for Elkmont.
Abbie Broadway had three hits, including a home run, for the Red Devils. Paige Robinson and Mary Joyce Woodfin had two RBIs. Broadway pitched five innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Claire Holt and Kaylee Carter both doubled for Athens Bible.
• Russellville 8, Lawrence County 6: Josie Jones homered and had two RBIs for the Red Devils.
Anna Clare Hutto doubled and two RBIs. Jacey Moore had two hits and three RBIs for Russellville.
• West Limestone 6, Grissom 3: Lilly Bethune drove in a pair of runs to lead West Limestone.
Addie Wallace and JuliAnn Kyle added two hits each.
• Danville 18, Vinemont 2: Mary Cobb tripled, singled and drove in four runs for Danville.
Isabella Guest doubled twice and had three RBIs for the Hawks, while Desirae Yost finished with four RBIs.
• Danville 10, Phil Campbell 1: McKinley McCaghren went 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs for Danville.
Hallie Watson had three hits and two RBIs, while Yost added three hits, including a double. McCaghren struck out four in a complete-game effort.
• Cullman 8, Decatur 1: Madison Murphy doubled, walked twice and drove in a run for Decatur.
• Lexington 11, East Limestone 1: Grace Bielat had the RBI for East Limestone.
Payton Cleveland went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Lexington. Haven Masonia had three RBIs.
• Hazel Green 9, Ardmore 7: Harlee Rich homered for the Tigers, while Sydney Sanders had two RBIs.
• Skyline 10, Decatur Heritage 0: Sarah Burchell and Aliyuh Jones had one hit each for Decatur Heritage.
Olivia Treece pitched five innings for Skyline and struck out seven.
--
Baseball
• Florence 10, Austin 0: Bryson Claiborne, Caleb Beard and Logan Beasley had one hit each for Austin.
Noah Toney homered, drove in two runs and pitched five innings to pick up the win for Florence. Caleb Mahan had two RBIs.
--
Soccer
• Priceville girls 2, Elkmont 1: Anna Leigh scored both goals for Priceville.
Anna Katherine Hopkins had one assist for the Bulldogs (12-4-1) and Tori Staats has a reported 15 saves.
• Priceville boys 3, Elkmont 0: Elijah Hopkins scored a goal and assisted on two more for Priceville.
Dylan Thompson and Levi Davis had one goal each for the Bulldogs (11-3-1) and Carson Taylor recorded nine saves.
Priceville hosts West Morgan on Thursday.
