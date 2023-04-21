The Hartselle boys and girls tennis teams will be playing for Class 6A state championships in Mobile next week after securing runners-up finishes at the Section 7 tournament at Point Mallard.
Landon Robinson (No. 2) and Ben Carnes (No. 4) each won individual singles titles for the Hartselle boys, while Reid Collins (No. 1), Cade Simmons (No. 5) and Zeke Priola (No. 6) each finished as individual runners-up. The pair of Simmons-Priola won the No. 3 doubles tournament, while Collins paired with Marc Cera to finish as runner-up at No. 2 doubles.
Caroline Sparks (No. 2), Miller McLeod (No. 4) and Avie Broom (No. 6) each advanced to individual finals before finishing as runner-up. The pair of Sparks-McLeod finished as runner-up at No. 2 doubles.
Sectional winners and runners-up advance to the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Monday at the Mobile Tennis Center.
• Decatur Heritage girls advance: Decatur Heritage advanced to next week’s Class 1A-3A state tournament in Mobile with a runner-up finish at the Northeast Sectional in Huntsville.
Sasha Suggs won the sectional title in No. 2 singles, while Murphy Founds (No. 3), Isabella Hodge (No. 4), Savannah Samuel (No. 5) and Mia Rossouw (No. 6) finished as individual runners-up. The pair of Founds-Hodge also finished runner-up in No. 2 doubles.
--
Softball
• Decatur 15, Columbia 2: Alyssa Dothard went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for Decatur.
Arley Grace Waits had three RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Lexi Tincknell added two triples and two RBIs. Tincknell also struck out 11 in five innings.
• Hartselle 13, Athens 10: Katie Norgard went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and seven RBIs to lead Hartselle. Morgan Stiles drove in three runs for Athens.
• Brewer 12, Hatton 1: Abby Summerford's three RBIs led Brewer. Three other players had two. Gracie Lawrence threw a five-inning three-hitter with eight strikeouts.
• Clements 18, Decatur Heritage 7: Jenny Trent went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Clements.
Hailee Braden had three RBIs for the Colts, while Bailee Ridgeway added three hits. Ella Olive had two RBIs for Decatur Heritage.
• Ardmore 15, Lawrence County 5: Makena Hall had four hits and two RBIs for Ardmore, while AG King homered and had three RBIs.
Lara Ann Norwood led Lawrence County with three RBIs.
• Gardendale 7, Austin 2: Patience Joshua had two hits for Austin.
• West Limestone 18, Randolph 0: Lilly Bethune went 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs for West Limestone, which also got two home runs and four RBIs from Addie Wallace.
• Westminster Christian 13, Lindsay Lane 1: Allison Bates drove in the Lions' run.
--
Soccer
• West Morgan girls 10, Hamilton 0: Madison Parker scored four goals for West Morgan, while Alexandra Rodriguez added two goals and an assist.
West Morgan (13-9, 7-1 in Class 4A, Area 7) continues play at Clements on Tuesday.
