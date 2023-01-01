Josh Dobbs 123122

Josh Dobbs appears to be in line to make his second NFL start next week with the Titans' playoff hopes on the line. [MARK ZALESKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

NASHVILLE — Go ahead and forget Tennessee's six-game skid, the franchise's longest since Ken Whisenhunt lost his head coaching job seven games into his second season in 2015.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.