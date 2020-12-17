Jenna Walker, Priceville: The senior had 14 points and a career-high 19 assists against Randolph on Friday, tying for third all-time in assists in a single game in state history.
---
Kelton Petty, Austin: The senior Petty poured in 27 points as Austin topped Hartselle 83-75 last Friday.
---
Caroline Bachus, Athens: The junior had 12 points, seven blocks and six rebounds in a 44-42 overtime win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday. She also had 11 points and 12 rebounds in a 54-39 win over James Clemens on Monday.
---
KJ Melson, Danville: The senior scored a game-high 30 points in a 70-41 win over Phil Campbell on Friday.
---
Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County: The senior finished with 17 points and five assists in a 63-25 win over West Morgan on Tuesday.
---
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: In his last three games, Peebles has scored 28 vs. Austin, 43 vs. Mountain Brook and 22 vs. Fairview for a total of 93 points.
---
Zoey Benson, Priceville: The sophomore scored 23 points in an 84-11 win over Randolph last Thursday.
---
Kobe Johnson, Decatur: The senior scored 27 points in a 79-31 road win over Lawrence County last Friday.
---
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: The junior Marchbanks had 11 points in a 40-29 win over Austin last Friday. She also had 17 points in a 59-40 win over Fairview on Monday.
---
Carson Muse, West Morgan: The sophomore scored 22 points in a 54-41 win over Westminster Christian on Monday.
---
Nahriyah Timmons, Athens: The senior had 15 points and 10 assists in a 54-39 win over James Clemens on Monday.
---
River Helms, West Limestone: The senior scored 27 of West Limestone's 35 points in a 44-35 loss to West Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.