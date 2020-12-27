In his 11 seasons as head football coach at Austin, Jeremy Perkins’ teams have continually reached one milestone after another.
In 2020, the Austin Black Bears (8-3) won their first region championship playing in Class 7A. It was the program’s sixth straight winning season and sixth consecutive trip to the playoffs.
Because of Austin’s success this season, Perkins received The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Coach of the Year honor for the fourth time. He previously received the honor in 2012, 2015 and 2016.
The Black Bears are 79-47 in Perkins’ tenure at Austin with eight trips to the playoffs. The last six years have been even more eye-opening with a 54-20 record and six trips to the playoffs with eight playoff wins.
“When we first came to Austin we rolled up our sleeves and went to work building a program that Austin and the city of Decatur could be proud of,” Perkins said. “I think we’ve done that.
“Our players have worked hard and won with class and character. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, but we are hungry for more success.”
The Austin football program dates back to 1963. Perkins and the late Tom Calvin both have 11 seasons leading the Black Bears. Perkins has passed Calvin as the winningest coach at 79 to 60.
The school’s all-time record is 296-311-5. Right at 27 percent of all the Austin wins have been with Perkins as head coach. The program has had 21 winning seasons with eight coming in the Perkins era.
Every year the Austin program sends more players into the college ranks and beyond. Josh Pearson starred at Austin and Jacksonville State before moving on to the NFL Tampa Bay Bucs. Alabama starting left guard Deonte Brown played for Perkins from 2012-2015 and is expected to be an early round pick in the 2021 draft.
“Making a difference in young person’s life is one of the best parts of this job,” Perkins said.
