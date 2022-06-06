Fans of the Atlanta Braves get the opportunity to check out some of the team’s prospects this week when the Mississippi Braves come to Madison.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting the Mississippi Braves in a six-game series starting 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
This is the first visit to Toyota Field for the Braves. Last year, Mississippi was did not play in Madison due to the shortened schedule.
Five of the Braves' top 14 prospects are playing for Mississippi — Pitcher Freddy Tarnok (No. 8), pitcher Jared Shuster (No. 9), outfielder Jess Franklin (No. 10), pitcher Darius Vines (No. 13) and pitcher Indigo Diaz (No. 14).
Rocket City (30-21) has a one game lead over Tennessee in the North Division. Mississippi (24-27) is 3½ games behind Pensacola in the South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.