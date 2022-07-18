After a break for tonight’s Southern League All-Star game, the Rocket City Trash Pandas return home Friday for a weekend series with the Birmingham Barons.
The Trash Pandas (50-37, 9-9 second half) host the Barons at Toyota Field on Friday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The teams play again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and then again Sunday at 2:35 p.m.
Rocket City was swept last week in a six-game series at Mississippi.
Josh Caray will be on the call for this weekend’s games for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised on WAAY 31.6, This TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.