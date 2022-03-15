Calhoun didn't have much luck last week.
The Warhawks went 1-2-1 in a series with Marion Military Institute. They lost 4-2 and 1-2 at home last Thursday. They beat MMI 6-4 and then played to a 5-5 tie in the series finale.
John Michael Riley and Sam Slaughter, however, continue to hit well for Calhoun (6-11-1).
Riley went 8-for-15 with two home runs, two doubles, four runs scored and five RBIs. Slaughter, who played last season at Memphis University, went 7-for-13 with a home run, double, six runs scored and three RBIs.
Riley is hitting .443, which is second highest in the state. Slaughter’s .425 is fourth best in the state.
The Warhawks travel to Millington, Tennessee, today for two games with Southwest Tennessee. Their next home date is March 24 for two games against Shelton State starting at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.