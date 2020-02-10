The season opened over the weekend for Calhoun golf, softball and baseball.
The Calhoun women’s golf team finished third in the Bishop State Mardi Gras Invitational played in Mobile. Wallace State and Jefferson State finished first and second.
Leading the Calhoun team were Morgan Moon, Grace Huskey, Mauriene Clark and Kassie Duran.
The Calhoun softball team went 2-2 in a tournament in Dothan. In a 7-0 win over Andrews College, Hartselle’s Brooklyn Wallace tripled and Austin’s Asia Garth doubled. In an 11-2 win over Thomas College, Garth tripled and Wallace doubled.
The Calhoun baseball team went 1-2 vs. Lurleen B. Wallace in Andalusia. Ardmore’s Bill Williams was the winning pitcher for Calhoun in a 9-7 win. Paxton Hughes doubled and drove in two runs. Chance Childers and Austin’s Easton Williamson both had doubles.
The golf team’s next tournament is March 9-10 at Point Mallard. The baseball team’s home opener is Feb. 18 vs. Volunteer State. The softball team’s home opener is Feb. 20 vs. Columbia State.
