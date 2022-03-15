Calhoun went 1-2-1 in a conference series with Marion Military Institute last week.
The teams split a Thursday doubleheader at Marion. Calhoun won 13-4 and then lost 4-3. MMI won the first game of Friday’s doubleheader 6-5 in 11 innings. The second game ended in a 4-4 tie.
MMI came from behind to win both one-run games and came from behind to force the 4-4 tie.
Priceville’s Abigail Garrison went 6-for-15 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs in the series.
Garrison is hitting .494 with 32 RBIs. Both numbers rank her third in the state in the Alabama Community College Conference.
Ardmore’s Sydney Hall had 13 strikeouts in nine innings and got a no decision in the 6-5 loss.
Kailey Vaughn of Gardendale and Mallory Lane of Hatton both went 5-for-15 in the series. Vaughn drove in seven runs. Lane drove in five runs.
The next home series for Calhoun (14-14-1, 3-4-1) is March 22 against Volunteer State with a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
