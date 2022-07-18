Tickets for the general public went on sale Monday for the Oct. 15 football showdown between UNA and Jacksonville State at Toyota Field in Madison.
Ticket prices range between $130.80 for premium seating with hospitality options to $21.80 for standing room only. Tickets can be purchased online at trashpandasbaseball.com, over the phone at 256-325-1403, or at Toyota Field.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Toyota Field will have a capacity of about 10,000 fans in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Due to required safety protocols, all offensive drives during the game will be played in one direction toward the first base dugout.
This will be the 50th all-time meeting between the Lions and Gamecocks in a series between cross-state rivals that dates back to 1949. The matchup will be broadcast live on the ESPN+ streaming service.
