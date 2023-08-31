When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
Records: UNA (0-1), Chattanooga (0-0)
The series: Chattanooga leads 3-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Fourth time the charm? Perhaps this will be the week UNA can pick up its first win over Chattanooga. The Mocs haven’t made it easy on the Lions, who have managed to score a combined 20 points across three meetings. UNA lost 41-14 last season after Chattanooga scored the final 21 points. That kicked off a nine-game losing streak (now 10) for the Lions. The Mocs won 20-0 in 2021 and you’d have to go all the way back to 1963 for their first win in the series. That ended 25-6.
2. The D-fense sign: Can the Lions get a solid performance from their defense for the second straight week? A fair question. The unit only gave up 17 points to Mercer in the season opener. UNA only managed to hold an opponent to fewer than 20 points twice in 2022 — against Indiana State in Week 1 and Division II Virginia-Wise the following game. You know the rest of the story. But the only thing the Lions might need to work on is getting to the quarterback on a more consistent basis.
3. Calling the Warden: It appears Kobe Warden has carved out a role for himself as the teams slot receiver. The redshirt junior caught six passes for 37 yards — both team highs — against Mercer. The six catches tied a career high for Warden, who had that many for the entirety of 2021. He needs just four catches to break his combined totals for 2021-22. Overall, Warden had nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown over his first two seasons.
4. A need to capitalize on points: UNA did not do a good job with this against Mercer. The Lions’ seven points were their fewest since getting shut out by Chattanooga in 2021. They went just 1-for-3 in red-zone chances and when they had to settle for a pair of field-goal attempts, missed a 39-yard kick and had a 25-yarder blocked. The Mocs haven’t been easy to score on. They surrendered 30 or more points three times a year ago, one of which came against Illinois. They’re returning seven of 11 defensive starters.
--
Key matchup
UNA passing game vs. Chattanooga defense
The Lions will most likely need a little more production for this facet of their offense. Noah Walters and T.J. Smith both took snaps at quarterback against Mercer and while they didn’t look dreadful, could have played better. They combined to complete 12 of 24 passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. We’ll see if coach Brent Dearmon ultimately continues to use both or if he whittles it down to one. It’s still somewhat early, though.
--
Player of the week
Takairee Kenebrew, WR
Kenebrew didn’t play in the season opener. After suffering from a severe dehydration and cramps during training camp, the Lions coaches chose to act out of caution for the receiver. Dearmon revealed last weekend that Kenebrew nearly had rhabdo with his kidneys. That occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins and electrolytes into the blood. It can lead to permanent disability or death, according to the CDC. But he is on track to play this week.
--
By the numbers
10: The number of consecutive losses for UNA dating to last season.
79: The number of second-half points Chattanooga surrendered last season. The Mocs gave up 148 in first halves.
16-37: UNA’s all-time record against FCS opponents.
--
Prediction
Chattanooga 31, UNA 17
It wasn’t a good first showing for UNA’s offense last week, nor for its special teams. The Lions will see if they can rebound, but it is a tough ask against what might be one of the better defense’s they’ll face. But who knows. We’ll find out Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.