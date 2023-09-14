When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
Records: UNA (1-2), Tennessee Tech (0-2)
The series: Tennessee Tech leads 5-2-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Keeping the bags packed: After another disappointing road outcome at Tarleton State last week, UNA will get another chance to see if it can try to mitigate its road woes. The Lions are 5-22 away from the plush confines of Braly Stadium since moving to Division I in 2018. This will be their only stretch with back-to-back road games. The good news is UNA will then have almost a month before having another road game when it goes back to Texas on Oct. 16.
2. Another partnership: The ASUN and WAC teamed up to form a football alliance three seasons ago to help their league’s respective teams secure an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. That is now known — unofficially still by the NCAA — as the United Athletic Conference. The Ohio Valley and Big South conferences followed a similar path this offseason. The two combined their football membership that will run — on paper, at least — through 2026.
3. Construction coming: While UNA’s announced stadium is still in the design phase, Tennessee Tech will begin upgrading its facilities at the end of the 2023 season. The Golden Eagles are set to give Tucker Stadium, which opened in 1966, a $30 million facelift. Tennessee Tech also plans on opening a 40,000-square foot football operations center. That has an estimated price tag of $15 million. The school has raised just over $8 million so far, according to its website. It’s set to be finished in 2025.
4. Mending fences: UNA’s defense had a much tougher time last week against Tarleton State than in the Lions' first two games. The unit gave up 45 of the Texans' 52 points after only giving up 17 and 27, respectively to start the year. And while the Lions finished with a better offensive output in terms of total yards, Tarleton State averaged more than 5 yards a carry, 22 yards per reception and 13 yards per pass attempt. Not ideal numbers.
--
Key matchup
UNA secondary vs. Tennessee Tech passing game
Seems like the obvious choice after the Lions surrendered 300 yards on just 13 pass completions last week. Kelyan Johnson finished with six catches for 219 yards and four touchdowns alone for Tarleton State. Tennessee Tech hasn’t been quite as successful. The Golden Eagles have only managed two touchdowns through two games. So maybe this will be a chance to get UNA back on track.
--
Player of the week
Noah Walters, QB
UNA relied fairly heavily on the sophomore signal caller a week ago. And while the offense only managed to generate three second-half points, Walters put up some numbers. He attempted a program-record 63 passes, completing 36 for 342 yards. Walters did throw a pick-6 and didn’t have a passing touchdown, but he did run for one. Consistency, as always, for the offense will be key. The unit just hasn't had much of that to start.
--
By the numbers
0: The number of kicks — field goals or extra points — UNA missed last week. It was the first time this season.
5: The number of turnovers the Lions had a week ago. It makes it tough to win when you can't hold on to the ball.
2: The number of sacks UNA has this season. The Lions also have seven quarterback hurries.
--
Prediction
UNA 38, Tennessee Tech 31
The Golden Eagles aren’t of the same quality as Tarleton State, so theoretically speaking, this game should go the way of the Lions. It just depends on how much hurt they self-inflict or manage to avoid. This matchup was close last season. Tennessee Tech won 38-35. It might be close again.
