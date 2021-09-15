Decatur’s Ryley Heath shot 11 under over three days to win the Dan York Memorial in Cullman on Tuesday.
The Calhoun freshman, who played at Hartselle, finished two shots ahead of Eastern Florida State’s John Houchin. Heath had rounds of 67, 71 and 67.
Calhoun finished third in the team competition at 11 under behind Eastern Florida State at 28 under and Central Alabama at 20 under.
The Dan York Memorial honors the legacy of the former Wallace State coach who died of cancer in 2019. He coached golf at Wallace State for 31 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.