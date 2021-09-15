Sam Murphy of Decatur got his season at Louisiana Tech off to a great start Tuesday by winning the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Choudrant, Louisiana.
The fifth-year senior finished the three-day event at 13 under with rounds of 68, 68 and 67.
In Tuesday’s final round, he had three birdies in his first four holes. He ended the round with eight total birdies, including three straight on holes 13 to 15.
The win marked Murphy's second collegiate individual title after winning the LaTour Intercollegiate in the 2020-21 season. His -13 (203) mark tied for the lowest three-round individual score in Jim Rivers Intercollegiate history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.