Decatur’s Sam Murphy is four shots out of the lead after the first day of the 127th British Amateur Championship.
Murphy was three under par after 36 holes on Tuesday. He was two under after the first round and shot one under in his second round.
Jonathan Broomhead of South Africa and Barclay Brown of Great Britain, both at seven under, lead what is considered one of golf’s most prestigious amateur championships.
The best score for a player from the United States was by California’s Christian Banke at four under.
Mac Murphy, Sam’s brother, shot seven over and missed making the cut for the next day of play.
The championship is being held at Royal Lytham & St. Annes and St. Annes Old Links and concludes on Saturday.
