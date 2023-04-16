agate Lotteries for April 17 Apr 16, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Florida3 Midday: 8-0-53 Evening: 5-0-24 Midday: 8-9-8-04 Evening: 9-1-1-9Georgia3 Midday: 4-7-73 Evening: 7-3-74 Midday: 8-2-6-55 Midday: 9-0-7-3-25 Evening: 4-3-1-3-1Tennessee3 Evening: 9-0-74 Evening: 7-9-4-1 Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. 