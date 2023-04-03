agate Lotteries for April 4 Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Florida3 Midday: 1-5-83 Evening: 5-8-54 Midday: 6-3-4-74 Evening: 2-3-1-4Georgia3 Midday: 6-7-13 Evening: 2-9-94 Midday: 6-6-4-95 Midday: 7-5-2-4-75 Evening: 9-3-4-3-2Tennessee3 Midday: 2-8-63 Evening: 2-9-14 Midday: 4-4-8-94 Evening: 3-6-0-9 Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lottery × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuspect in custody after threats led 2 Decatur schools to dismiss earlyPolice: Robber charged with capital murder after accomplice apparently drownsBirmingham homebuilder moving quickly with Burningtree subdivisionDecatur's Gary Redus II assistant coach on national champion LSU women's basketball teamEvaluation of recreation facilities could lead to operating 1 rec center onlyPREP ROUNDUP: Hartselle’s Mizell goes into monster modeBody of missing man from Monday wreck found in Flint Creek10 area teams in the state Top 10Conditions of incentive agreement that began Decatur residential growth spurt met1 Huntsville police officer dead, another injured; suspect in custody Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedDecatur resident calls for Pepper's removal from council (8)Proposed development with retail, dining and condos could transform Decatur riverfront (2)Decatur Daily moving to postal service delivery (2)It's past time to repeal Iraq War authorization (2)Editorial: In no one we trust? (2)Albany District residents ask for plan to deal with old oak trees after enduring storm damage (2)One of 'Lost Boys of Sudan' speaks at West Morgan Middle (1)Hartselle woman charged with capital murder in stabbing death of her child (1)Wilson Street collision blocks lanes, causes injuries (1)Brewer High students learn life skills (1)Danville's Robert Pope played on two state championship teams (1)Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 1 dead (1)Biden's loan forgiveness plan a cynical ploy (1)Should the Decatur City Council spend $55 million on a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park? (1)Reva Daily (1)Books to Review (1)'Message of acceptance': Hartselle High brings Shrek, his friends and tormentors to stage (1)Howard Verner Jr. (1)Proposed Florida law is an attack on speech (1)Court reverses Huntsville officer's 2021 murder conviction (1)City poised to borrow $30 million for new rec center, ballfields (1)New businesses including formal wear shop show city attractive, official says (1)Preliminary plans show turf fields on stair-stepped levels at new ballfield complex (1)A blessing behind bars: Decatur man marks 50 years in jail ministry (1) Top Jobs •ASSISTANT REGISTRAR •INSTRUCTOR OF •MASTER TEACHER •MASTER TEACHER/PROGRAM STUDENT SUCCESS COACH For details or to Online Poll Should Decatur use only the new Wilson Morgan rec center when it is complete and close or repurpose other recreation centers? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.