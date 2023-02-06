centerpiece agate Lotteries for Feb. 7 Feb 6, 2023 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Florida3 Midday: 5-0-43 Evening: 4-6-44 Midday: 9-3-6-34 Evening: 0-9-3-3Georgia3 Midday: 3-9-93 Evening: 2-9-44 Midday: 9-1-5-95 Midday: 0-5-1-2-75 Evening: 6-5-3-2-4Tennessee3 Midday: 8-9-03 Evening: 6-0-94 Midday: 6-5-5-84 Evening: 2-7-3-8 Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lottery × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCouncilman, director spar over charge of unfair treatment of District 1Man charged with capital murder in Falkville shooting; victim identifiedFormer deputy facing felony charge'I'm back': Logano revels in new-look hairAddison woman killed in Morgan wreckHartselle man involved in fatal wreckDiscovery of 2 bodies in November homicide shocked 911 callerPatel wins Morgan County Spelling Bee for second year in a rowCollege football next for 6 at Decatur: Most signees in Jere Adcock’s 27 years as head coachSheriffs feeling pinch of lost pistol permit revenue Images Videos CommentedEditorial: Chaos is what democracy looks like (2)Fabiola Santiago: Big Daddy DeSantis deploys National Guard — hopefully the only troops he’ll ever lead (2)Gallery 157: Moulton couple sharing the impact of art (2)POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How is Joe Biden doing at the midpoint of his term in office? (2)Nearly $1 million in state budget for rocket repair (2)Planning continues for two Decatur apartment complexes (1)Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case (1)Have you shopped at Decatur Mall in the last year? (1)Council rejects mayor's amphitheater upgrades even with alternates in proposal (1)Basketball: High schools move into area tournaments this week (1)Robert Williams (1)With budget surplus, Alabama lawmakers consider tax rebates (1)Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says (1)Lawrence plans to end garbage service to Courtland, North Courtland (1)Fans' Player of the Week (Girls) (1)Widening of Old Moulton Road intersection proposed (1)Sheriffs feeling pinch of lost pistol permit revenue (1)Larry Bibb (1) Online Poll Have you toured the Decatur Train Depot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back More E-Editions E-Editions Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.